This Cool New iPhone Case Is A Nostalgic Throwback To The Original Macintosh
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With today's lineup of cutting-edge Apple products, it might be easy to forget where it all started with the Original Macintosh 128K computer. Even if the latest iPhone 17 Pro signifies the latest and greatest in the world of tech, you can still pay homage to the past with a case for the phone. The Classic LS MagFit case from Spigen is designed to look and feel just like the original computer that started it all. With off-beige tones and subtly textured plastics, it'll feel the part almost as much as it looks.
The case is designed for the iPhone 17 Pro line, and because it's made by Spigen, you can rely on its solid quality and protection along with the unique design. If you're wondering what makes this particular case so nostalgic for Apple fans, let's take a closer look at the various elements of the case and the computer that it's taking inspiration from.
Is the Spigen Classic LS MagFit a good iPhone case?
With all this talk of the visual look and feel of the Classic LS case, it's important to consider how well this case does, well, as a case. The iPhone 17 Pro is an expensive phone, so ensuring that it's well-protected is important. The Classic LS is part of Spigen's MagFit line, which means you can use MagSafe accessories even with the case. There are other thoughtful considerations as well. First, the LS Classic offers complete protection for the camera plateau. The front bezel also features raised corners with thick corners that both add to the aesthetic and provide excellent protection. Owing to this, the case does feel a little bulky, but that's the compromise you're making for the unique design.
The side button has the iconic "hello" text embedded onto it, while the rear has a lanyard hole next to the colorful Spigen logo, replicating the original Apple logo on the Mac. Notably, Spigen has matched the color of the Macintosh with the case perfectly. There's also a dual-texture finish, where the back of the case features some subtle, retro plastic roughing that resembles the air vents on the computer while also providing additional grip when using the phone. If you love a nice throwback to the past, the Spigen Classic LS MagFit is a perfect trip down memory lane.