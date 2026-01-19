This Cool New iPhone Case Is A Nostalgic Throwback To The Original Macintosh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With today's lineup of cutting-edge Apple products, it might be easy to forget where it all started with the Original Macintosh 128K computer. Even if the latest iPhone 17 Pro signifies the latest and greatest in the world of tech, you can still pay homage to the past with a case for the phone. The Classic LS MagFit case from Spigen is designed to look and feel just like the original computer that started it all. With off-beige tones and subtly textured plastics, it'll feel the part almost as much as it looks.

The case is designed for the iPhone 17 Pro line, and because it's made by Spigen, you can rely on its solid quality and protection along with the unique design. If you're wondering what makes this particular case so nostalgic for Apple fans, let's take a closer look at the various elements of the case and the computer that it's taking inspiration from.