4 Cheap Gadgets And Tools From Costco To Add To Your DIY Collection
Costco has built a reputation around bulk groceries and affordable electronics, but the warehouse retailer's tool selection also deserves some attention. This is particularly true for do-it-yourselfers looking to expand their workshop on a budget. Major retailers like Amazon have cheap gadgets and tools to shop, but Costco holds its own in the DIY world. At Costco you can find a wide selection of tools and organizational solutions that are both handy and affordable.
If you enjoy getting hands-on with work that needs to be done around the house, or if you're simply a hobbyist who likes to work with your hands, Costco offers an assortment that can make projects more manageable — without requiring trips to hardware stores or specialty retailers. Affordability is our top priority here, so we've capped our budget at $75. That's enough to shop products that are truly useful, but at a low enough price point to avoid breaking the bank. We've selected four products that stand out for their multi-use functionality and everyday utility.
Leatherman Sidekick multi-purpose tool
Having a quality multi-tool at hand eliminates the need to dig through toolboxes, or make multiple trips to the garage, during basic repairs or household projects. The Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Purpose Tool has 14 handy tools built into its unique design. These include needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutters, a wire stripper, multiple screwdrivers and knives, and more. It comes with a black nylon sheath and is produced in three different color options, including stainless steel. All of that goes for just $50 at Costco.
Of course, a multi-tool like this isn't a total replacement for your other tools. Handling the tools built into the Leatherman Sidekick can be difficult in certain situations, as it's much smaller than dedicated tools and won't give you as much leverage. But that's precisely the point of a multi-tool. Its compactness allows you to keep it in a pocket or nearby drawer, and its versatility allows you to work through any number of light, quick jobs around the house, garage, yard, or hobby room.
TrekTerra rolling stool
Working at ground level can take a toll on knees and backs, but a rolling seat can make things far more comfortable when detailing the car, organizing low cabinets and shelves, or simply working on projects with the kids. The TrekTerra Rolling Garage Stool features a design that includes a padded seat for comfort, as well a storage tray to hold tools, rags, and other items that might come in handy. Its heavy duty design can support up to 350 pounds, but TrekTerra has managed to keep the stool lightweight and easy to move around.
A rolling stool isn't going to be an all-purpose seating solution for DIY projects, and the rolling functionality could even become a frustration when you simply want to remain stationary for a job. But the TrekTerra Rolling Garage Stool will please DIYers who have a need to glide around. The Pro-Glide casters measure three inches and are able to roll over rough surfaces like garden walkways and cracks in the driveway. Costco has it priced at just $50, and members have given it a 4.7-star overall rating.
KwikSet Powerbolt 240 smart lock
Adding a smart lock to your front door is a popular DIY project in today's world. A gadget like the Kwikset Powerbolt 240 is among the tech available at Costco this January, and it eliminates the hassle of fumbling for keys upon arriving home. It has a motorized deadbolt that can be locked with the press of a button, and then unlocked by typing in the correct code. You can program up to 12 different access codes, so each family member can have their own. The Powerbolt 240 even has an auto-lock feature that engages at preset intervals, just in case somebody forgets to lock up when they leave.
The primary draw of this particular smart lock is its affordability — though because it's just $35, it lacks the features of more expensive options. It doesn't have smartphone connectivity, for example, so you can't check its lock status remotely. But the Powerbolt 240 makes for a nice household project, and a smart lock of any kind could be seen as an upgrade over not having one at all. Its BHMA Grade 3 certification means it can withstand over 1,000 pounds of force, so it offers safety as well as convenience.
Permasteel wall-mounted tool organizer
If you're a regular DIY enthusiast, you probably have plenty of tools already lying around. Keeping them organized and easily accessible can be done with the Permasteel 6-Bay Wall-Mounted Organizer. It has dedicated storage for drills, impact drivers, sanders, and other power tools. It also features six storage bays that easily hold just about any kind of hand tool. There's a space for drill bits, hammers, pliers, and screwdrivers, and a power strip with two USB charging ports comes mounted to one side of the organizer.
Priced at $70, the Permasteel organizer may be more than some do-it-yourselfers require. Tool organizers can certainly be much more expensive, but if you don't have a full suite of tools to store, you may be just as well off utilizing a drawer, cabinet, or shelf. But the Permasteel organizer does offer impressive build quality, plenty of storage space, and the option to create a dedicated space for DIY organization. It can mount easily over workbenches, in utility closets, or alongside pegboards and other storage solutions.
How we selected these DIY gadgets and tools
Affordability drove our selections here, with our previously-mentioned $75 budget influencing the products available. Costco has a wide variety of do-it-yourself tools and gadgets, but we wanted to be sure we provided options that can help DIYers build their tools and project list without a major investment. Additionally, the general appeal of the products mattered. Each of these tools and gadgets was selected because they can be regularly put to use around the house.