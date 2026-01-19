4 Cheap Gadgets And Tools From Costco To Add To Your DIY Collection

Costco has built a reputation around bulk groceries and affordable electronics, but the warehouse retailer's tool selection also deserves some attention. This is particularly true for do-it-yourselfers looking to expand their workshop on a budget. Major retailers like Amazon have cheap gadgets and tools to shop, but Costco holds its own in the DIY world. At Costco you can find a wide selection of tools and organizational solutions that are both handy and affordable.

If you enjoy getting hands-on with work that needs to be done around the house, or if you're simply a hobbyist who likes to work with your hands, Costco offers an assortment that can make projects more manageable — without requiring trips to hardware stores or specialty retailers. Affordability is our top priority here, so we've capped our budget at $75. That's enough to shop products that are truly useful, but at a low enough price point to avoid breaking the bank. We've selected four products that stand out for their multi-use functionality and everyday utility.