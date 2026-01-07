Costco's Best New Tech To Grab In January 2026
With both the month and year rolling over, major retailers like Costco are getting all kinds of new stock in. While Costco's bread and butter may be bulk-buy necessities like snacks, pantry staples, and home goods, there are also some interesting new gadgets to find amongst the large packages. In January 2026, Costco is selling a few notable helpful tech products — we'll take a look at these below.
If you've got any spare cash left over from the holiday season burning a hole in your pocket, there are certainly worse options than browsing Costco's newest tech arrivals. Besides the competitive pricing that comes with a Costco membership, you might just find something you wouldn't have found when searching through other major retailers. You could find the perfect portable monitor to take on your next vacation with you, or the ideal soundbar for your home theater setup. Both of these products are available for members to purchase now on Costco's online storefront.
espresso Displays 15.6 Portable Monitor with Stand + Case Bundle
Dual-monitor arrangements have become more popular in recent years; when used with optimal setups, dual monitors are perfect for desk workers seeking to improve their productivity. However, full-sized monitors aren't exactly cheap, and if you're not doing anything high-impact, investing in one may feel excessive. If you want a simple, compact monitor you can easily integrate into your current setup, or use solo when you're on the go, the espresso Displays Portable Monitor is a viable option. It's available now at Costco for $249.99.
This portable monitor is designed to be quickly set up and deployed just about anywhere, whether it's at your work desk or in the middle of an airport terminal. It can connect to most devices through a single USB-C cable through which it also receives power, which helps to cut down on clutter. It comes with a detachable magnetic stand, which props the screen up at a variety of angles to meet your space and positioning requirements. It measures 15.6 inches across, displaying at 1080p resolution — perfect for spreadsheets and presentations. The frame of the monitor is also made of aerospace-grade aluminum, so it's more resistant against the wear and tear that comes with portable usage.
TCL Q6CH 5.1Ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos DTS:X and Wireless Subwoofer
Where home audio-visual setups in years past were punctuated by a multitude of large speakers, one of the most frequent centerpieces of a living room entertainment installation for audiophiles has become the soundbar. The best soundbars serve as a convenient, space-conscious means of improving the audio component of your entertainment setup, which generally includes a TV, game console, and other peripherals. If you're in the market for a soundbar, the TCL Q6CH Soundbar is available now at Costco for $279.99.
This model of TCL soundbar boasts various features that help to improve both overall sound quality and the acoustics of your entertainment setup. These features include 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos for 360-degree surround sound, AI-powered sonic adaptation for setting up your ideal sound profile based on seating, and TCL's proprietary RAY-DANZ acoustic technology for broadening the soundstage and controlling the direction of sound. The soundbar comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer for a little extra bass flavor, and can be connected to other devices via HDMI, optical connections, or Bluetooth 5.3. The soundbar has a curved metal design, which helps it look nice in a living room while preventing unsightly fingerprints.