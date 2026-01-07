Costco's Best New Tech To Grab In January 2026

With both the month and year rolling over, major retailers like Costco are getting all kinds of new stock in. While Costco's bread and butter may be bulk-buy necessities like snacks, pantry staples, and home goods, there are also some interesting new gadgets to find amongst the large packages. In January 2026, Costco is selling a few notable helpful tech products — we'll take a look at these below.

If you've got any spare cash left over from the holiday season burning a hole in your pocket, there are certainly worse options than browsing Costco's newest tech arrivals. Besides the competitive pricing that comes with a Costco membership, you might just find something you wouldn't have found when searching through other major retailers. You could find the perfect portable monitor to take on your next vacation with you, or the ideal soundbar for your home theater setup. Both of these products are available for members to purchase now on Costco's online storefront.