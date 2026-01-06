You Should Always Buy Your Tech From Costco - Here's Why

Out of the warehouse membership clubs available to consumers, Costco has certainly made a name for itself as one of the fairest to join. The company may be publicly traded, but the Kirkland Signature branding smacks of a private company hand-choosing its goods for quality and price. Thanks to the membership model, Costco can sell high-quality and well-known products at low markups, and the benefits don't stop there.

Costco is also a fantastic store for sourcing your electronics. Take the Nintendo Switch 2 release as a perfect example. While stores like Best Buy and Gamestop were primarily sold out the week of release, Costco was busy selling wave after wave of stock on its brick-and-mortar and online stores.

At the end of the day, few think of Costco as the first place to pick up the latest tech, especially for a highly coveted item, but that's folly. Costco is easily one of the most consumer-friendly stores to buy your goods from, and its electronics selection is pretty dang hard to beat, not only in selection but also in price, warranties, and rewards.