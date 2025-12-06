5 Gadgets From Costco Every DIY Enthusiast Should Have
One of the main appeals of having a Costco membership is being able to buy all sorts of everyday products in bulk. However, that's not the only perk. Costco carries all kinds of products across a variety of categories, both in its warehouses and on its online store, like cheap electronics and even entire EVs. For example, if you're a DIY enthusiast, you can find a healthy selection of tools and gadgets like scrubbers, lights, and screwdrivers.
Amongst the various departments on offer at Costco, there is a dedicated home improvement section, within which you'll find various hand and electric tools, household helpers, and handiwork assistants. While Costco's selection isn't as large as a dedicated hardware store, you might just find your next favorite tool there, and for an attractive price at that.
All of the following products are available from Costco, either in-person or online, and have positive feedback from hardware influencers on platforms like YouTube and Instagram.
CAT LED Neck Light
No matter what kind of DIY work you're engaged in at home, it should go without saying that you need to be able to see what you're doing to do it right. Good flashlights aren't hard to find, but it would be better to have something that you don't have to personally hold up. In that case, try a CAT LED Neck Light, available in a two-pack from Costco for $29.99.
This gadget is a simple, hands-free lighting solution made of sturdy, work-ready materials. Just rest it on your neck, put a couple of AA batteries in, and turn it on, and you've got all the light you need. You can toggle the illumination level between 100 and 200 lumens as necessary, as well as pivot the light heads up to 90 degrees if you're working in cramped confines or need a wider light beam. The neck band is flexible, so you don't need to worry about it hurting you, and it's easy to clean and care for.
YouTuber DIYwithWayne reviewed this neck light, calling it a great value for the price and helpful for working with your hands, as well as various nighttime activities like reading in bed.
Hoto Flexi Cordless Spin Scrubber
DIY work isn't just about fixing things or assembling TV cable organizers, it's also about upkeep. For example, if you've got hard water stains on your bathtub, that's a job for a well-rounded DIY-er to tackle. In that particular circumstance, you might just be glad you had the Hoto Flexi Cordless Spin Scrubber, available at Costco for $49.99.
This electronic scrubbing tool spins up rapidly and firmly to scrub away a variety of stains and contaminants in and out of the house. It comes with eight swappable brush heads for different kinds of jobs, including a ball brush for bathtubs, a pointed brush for grout, a sponge pad for glass, and more. The main device comes with a telescoping handle to reach high and narrow spots, and the entire setup has an IPX7 waterproof rating, safe for full wash-down and generally soggy environments.
YouTuber Backyardmech used this scrubber to deep clean a bathtub that had been subject to grime buildup, making short work of nearly all the surface-level grime. They called it a great device, and very helpful for conserving your strength while engaged in repetitive work.
Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver
Surprisingly, at least based on a search of its website, Costco does not seem to sell individual screwdrivers or traditional screwdriver sets. While this may seem like a disappointing oversight for DIY enthusiasts, that doesn't mean Costco has no appropriate hand tools. Rather than sets or singles, it offers the Fanttik S1 Apex Electric Screwdriver for $54.99.
This all-in-one electric screwdriver has eight swappable torque settings, as well as 20 swappable bits for tackling all kinds of fastening and unfastening jobs, ranging from small electronics to large screws in woodwork. Just adjust the torque, put a bit in, and press the power button, and the device will handle all of the tough repetitive work. You can pivot the head of the device to four pre-set angles ranging from 0 to 72 degrees, and there's even a work LED in the head to provide some extra illumination while you're working.
YouTuber Brian Unboxed reviewed this electric screwdriver, calling it a versatile and compact tool for all kinds of purposes. They tested it on its highest torque setting on a screw in a wooden table, and it was able to drive it in and pull it out with no apparent difficulty.
Fanttik D100 PRO Laser Level with Tripod
When you're putting together DIY furniture and decorations, it's vitally important that everything is properly leveled out. If it isn't, you could have problems ranging from crooked picture frames to couches that tilt in one direction. To ensure your projects are on the level, try the Fanttik D100 PRO Laser Level, available at Costco for $79.99.
This powerful laser level creates a bright green cross pattern wherever you point it, showing exactly where things need to sit in order to be perfectly level. The horizontal line is 120 degrees, while the vertical line is 130 degrees; the lines can be projected one at a time or together based on your needs. It will sit up straight on a floor or table, but it also comes with a convenient tripod you can use to prop it up at various heights. It also comes with mounting threads for temporary placement and a 360 degree magnetic bracket for easy rotation.
Instagram user Laura Jayne Lamb, also known as Costcohotfinds, highlighted this laser level. They praised its distinct, bright-green laser light that projects up to 100 feet away, making it generally very clear and easy to use.
DeWalt 12-Gallon 5.5 HP Stealthsonic Quiet Wet/Dry Vacuum
If you do your DIY work in a personal garage or workshop, one of the most important implements you can have in there with you is a wet/dry vacuum. It's one of those things you never realize you need until you finish a day of woodwork and find yourself up to your ankles in sawdust. For a powerful wet/dry vac, try the DeWalt Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum, available at Costco for $124.99.
This hearty vacuum boasts a 5.5 peak horsepower motor, offering powerful suction and airflow for efficiently capturing all kinds of messes. It comes with a crush-resistant hose and several swappable nozzles to help you properly clean all over your workshop, catching both fine particles and chunky wood bits. There's also a convenient drain at the bottom for safely disposing of liquid messes. One of its major highlights is its Stealthsonic technology, which creates about 65 decibels of noise when the vacuum is in use, which according to DeWalt is 50% quieter than comparable wet/dry vacs.
Shop Tool Reviews reviewed this vacuum on its YouTube channel, testing it in various cleaning scenarios. It was able to handle both wet and dry messes no problem, only losing its liquid lift after about 9 to 10 gallons of water, which according to them, is fairly typical for shop vacs.
It's good to know what you want from Costco
It can be a little intimidating shopping at Costco, whether in-person or online, so it can be helpful to know what you're looking for and if it's any good. For the preceding tools and gadgets, we focused on products that have a recommendation from influencers on YouTube or Instagram. To ensure those recommendations carry weight, we focused on users with at least 30,000 subscribers/followers on their respective platform.