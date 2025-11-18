Cheap Costco Electronics You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip
There are innumerable gadgets and devices that continuously improve our lives, and the best part is that they don't have to cost a lot. Amazon typically has plenty of finds that make life easier, but Costco also has its fair share of electronics that are worth getting. Known for its bulk groceries and household essentials, Costco is a great place to find affordable electronics, as well.
While you can always find big-ticket items like laptops, TVs, and more, there are some affordable electronics under $40 that will appeal to just about anyone. They might be small purchases, but they offer big functionality and are all backed by real user recommendations. Since reviews tend to be quite limited on the Costco website, we've also considered ratings from other online shopping platforms to make sure we pick gadgets that'll add true value to your life. Check them out below and put them on your Costco shopping list.
Berkshire Life Heated Throw
Costco has a fall essential that'll help you stay cozy throughout the colder months: a heated blanket. This heated throw blanket by Berkshire Life has over 4,000 user ratings with a score of 4.7 stars. Buyers have expressed appreciation for the soft, plush fabric that feels luxurious and the even heat distribution, which is perfect for relaxing on the couch or getting some extra warmth at night. There are four levels of heat, allowing you to adjust its temperature according to your preferences. For safety, it automatically turns off after four hours of heating.
To add to the appeal, this blanket is reversible, with one side being soft and "fuzzy" while the other is smooth and velvety. This gives you two textures to choose from and can make for a versatile gift. Moreover, since it's machine washable, it's super easy to keep clean. One Costco reviewer said they just had to detach the cord and throw it in the washer, then simply tumble dried it (no heat), and it worked perfectly two minutes later.
Users also repeat that it maintains its shape over time, provided you follow the washing and drying instructions. You can choose from gray, tan, and cream color options. It's priced at just $34.99 at Costco, which is a great deal since we spotted it at much higher prices on other websites such as Amazon.
iHome Portable Bluetooth Candle Speaker
Here's a fun and cheap Costco electronic that you probably didn't know you needed. It's a portable Bluetooth candle speaker that simulates candlelight and can play either your own music via Bluetooth or white noise soundtracks from its built-in library. This makes it quite a multipurpose little device that you can get for just $29.99. Use it as an electric candle for aesthetic lighting, play sounds like beach waves or thunderstorms to fall asleep, or carry it around as a speaker whenever you need one. It also serves as a mindfulness aid with a built-in audio guide for breathing with the 4-7-8 method to slow down, lower your heart rate, and calm the body and mind.
The 15 white noise tracks it offers are naturally recorded and will help you relax. Alongside, there are five LED light therapy modes, including a flame-effect that resembles real candlelight without the risks of open flames. The speaker can play up to nine hours of audio on a single full charge and can function without cords. It's easy to recharge and pair with your devices for Bluetooth playback. Although it has few reviews on the Costco website, it's backed by thousands of stellar user ratings across other online shopping platforms.
Scosche PowerVolt PD60 Dual Port USB-C Car Charger
If you tend to drive a lot or know someone who does, a car charger is a worthy investment that can really come in handy in urgent situations. You can get a two-pack of the Scosche dual-port USB-C car charger for just $34.99 on Costco's website. It can charge all of your USB-C portable electronics, including phones, tablets, and laptops.
Both ports offer 30W charging, which is about standard for most smartphone flagships. Always having a power source for your phone when you're stuck in traffic or run into any issues on a long drive can give you peace of mind.
Moreover, the PowerVolt PD60 features Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology, which delivers a faster and cooler charge cycle that is better for the life of your device's battery. It's compatible with leading smartphones like iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and almost any other brand. Buyers have shared that it charges quickly and offers great value for the price.
Panther Vision Rechargeable POWERCAP LED Lighted Beanie
For those who love going on outdoor adventures, the Panther Vision rechargeable LED-lighted beanies are worth adding to your Costco electronics shopping list. It's a premium fleece beanie hat with a built-in hands-free LED flashlight. There are four brightness settings, with the highest being 150 Lumens and the lowest being 15 Lumens. This makes it perfect for long hikes, camping trips, or any activity where you need some hands-free lighting. The light lasts for up to four Hours on the highest setting and up to 10.5 Hours on the low setting.
Of course, it's USB rechargeable via wall chargers, smartphone, power banks, or computer USB ports. This makes it convenient for long-term use. Moreover, it's got IPX4 waterproofing and a soft, moisture-wicking lining that pulls moisture away from your head to keep you warm and dry. It's been lauded by hundreds of customers for its comfortable fit and reliable lighting. Unfortunately, most color options are currently out of stock, but you can get the combo of a mossy oak solid color hat and a camo-patterned one for $34.99, which is quite a good deal.
JISULIFE Neck Fan
If you experience hot summers or often travel to warm places, there's the two-pack of JISULIFE neck fans for just $29.99 on the Costco website. They can be a real welcome respite for anyone who tends to get hot and uncomfortable. Just wear it around your neck and enjoy a breeze that'll keep you cool while you cook, workout, commute to work, or enjoy a crowded concert or sports game.
It has a dual-turbine motor and a 360-degree air flow for optimal cooling. You can choose from five speeds and get up to 18 hours of operation on a single charge. At the same time, the fans are pretty quiet and won't disturb you while you go about your activity. Most importantly, it's made of a soft silicone material that's lightweight, comfortable, and sweat-resistant. It has a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery and is a must-have USB gadget that'll improve your daily life, especially in warmer months. It's backed by over 1,000 user ratings on the Costco website, vouching for its usefulness and comfort.
How we selected these products
We're committed to recommending products that are truly useful and offer value for money. This roundup is therefore based on extensive online research and a careful consideration of user reviews. We picked products that are affordable (under $40) and have earned great reviews from users on the Costco website.