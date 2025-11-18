Cheap Costco Electronics You Should Pick Up On Your Next Trip

Costco has a fall essential that'll help you stay cozy throughout the colder months: a heated blanket. This heated throw blanket by Berkshire Life has over 4,000 user ratings with a score of 4.7 stars. Buyers have expressed appreciation for the soft, plush fabric that feels luxurious and the even heat distribution, which is perfect for relaxing on the couch or getting some extra warmth at night. There are four levels of heat, allowing you to adjust its temperature according to your preferences. For safety, it automatically turns off after four hours of heating.

To add to the appeal, this blanket is reversible, with one side being soft and "fuzzy" while the other is smooth and velvety. This gives you two textures to choose from and can make for a versatile gift. Moreover, since it's machine washable, it's super easy to keep clean. One Costco reviewer said they just had to detach the cord and throw it in the washer, then simply tumble dried it (no heat), and it worked perfectly two minutes later.

Users also repeat that it maintains its shape over time, provided you follow the washing and drying instructions. You can choose from gray, tan, and cream color options. It's priced at just $34.99 at Costco, which is a great deal since we spotted it at much higher prices on other websites such as Amazon.