10 Cheap Amazon Finds That Actually Make Life Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Modern technology is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to the lives of the masses, so you can save time on everyday chores to focus on what's more important, such as family and health. As a result, there is an array of gadgets and tools available online that are extremely useful and, in many cases, don't cost a lot of money. A widely used platform to buy such goods is, of course, Amazon, where you will find products in almost every niche known to mankind, from kitchen accessories to car tools and workspace upgrades.
So, we sought out some cheap Amazon finds that will actually make your life easier, such as an organizer for all your cables and a meat thermometer to alert you when the proper temperature is reached, so you don't have to stand in the kitchen the entire time. Under the radar Amazon gadgets like this are worth it, if just to save time and increase efficiency of basic tasks. You can find further detail on how we've selected these items at the end of the article.
Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer
Meat thermometers are perfect for reducing the time spent keeping an eye on your food while it's cooking, and are an easily overlooked smart home accessory you should be using. The Govee Meat Thermometer comes with two probes offering an accuracy of ±1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (F) and normally sells for $25.99. Connect the device to your smartphone via Bluetooth and download the Govee Home app. Set the target temperature in the app, insert the probes into the meat, and enjoy the party. It will ring a notification when the meat's temperature is nearly achieved, so you can check on it.
The waterproof probes are made of stainless steel and can tolerate temperatures up to 302 degrees F. In the app, you can select the type of meat, and it will suggest meat temperatures recommended by the United States Department of Agriculture. The magnetic body allows for secure mounting on any metal surface, with hooks for hanging also included. The Govee Meat Thermometer has garnered an average 4.4 out of five rating from more than 9,100 reviews.
Carsun Digital Air Compressor
The Carsun Digital Air Compressor is one of those gadgets sure to make road trips easier. Simply plug it into your car's 12-volt power outlet, connect the valve to the tire, and set the desired air pressure using the LCD display. Turn on the compressor, and it will automatically shut down once the target pressure is reached. You can monitor the air pressure on the backlit display, and it also includes an LED light for better visibility at night.
The compressor, which costs $27.99, can inflate a typical 15-inch car tire from zero to 35 psi in about five minutes, according to Carsun. Furthermore, it has a 10-foot power cord to help reach all four tires and can be used on tires for bikes and inflatable toys with the included nozzle adapters. The compressor won't occupy much space in your vehicle, thanks to its compact 8-inch design and it has built-in slots for storing the cords and nozzles.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini
The Kasa Smart Plug pairs with the Kasa Smart app, where you can turn the power on and off to the individual outlets. Insert the Kasa plug into any standard wall socket and plug-in your appliances, like a floor lamp. Then, you can switch the light on or off using your smartphone, without having to get up. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the power using voice commands.
The compact design keeps additional outlets and you can set schedules for groups of electronics, such as lamps and the heater turning on at 6 p.m. The Kasa Smart Plug is built with a flame-retardant material and sells as a 4-pack for $28.99.
Human Fun Jar Opener
Jar openers are useful gadgets for those suffering from arthritis or hand injuries, as they may struggle to open certain containers. The Human Fun Jar Opener is designed ergonomically, with long handles to offer leverage and support to undo the tightest of lids without exerting additional effort. Plus, the handles are made with anti-slip rubber designed to stay secure even when your hands are wet and the opener works with four different jar lid sizes.
You also get a bottle opener integrated with a bottle cap grip, a jar bear claw, and a pull-tab can assist to make your life easier. From soda cans to juices and vacuum-sealed lids, you can open them all with this Human Fun opener. Amazon is currently offering it at $8.99, after a 10% discount, making it a gadget worth your time for under $10.
Lisen MagSafe Charger Stand
The Lisen MagSafe Charger Stand is compatible with Apple devices like iPhones (12 and above), AirPods, and iWatches. It serves as a recharging station where you can dock the device, enabled by the magnetic connection and automatic alignment features. Its slim and lightweight design means you can easily take it everywhere you go, while the charging indicator lets you keep an eye on the current battery level.
Capable of charging two devices at once (one docked and the second connected via cable), it eliminates the hassle of carrying multiple cords. The USB Type-C cable is almost five feet long and made with a durable nylon braided material to protect against damage. The Lisen MagSafe Charger keeps the battery safe by automatically halting the charge once the device is fully charged, perfect for nighttime charging routines. Also, it serves as a handy phone stand to watch videos while you're traveling. The Lisen charger is currently on sale for $12.99, with the original price being $19.99.
Azvegr USB Charging Adapter Kit
The Azvegr USB Charging Adapter Kit includes all the USB connector types you might need — sorted nicely into a compact box. For $8.99, you get an ejector pin, micro and nano SIM card slots, and a variety of cable heads: Type-C, Type-A, and Apple Lightning — all of which you can mix and match to create a suitable pair.
In addition, the Type-C to Type-C cable supports 60-watt fast charging to juice up any device. It also offers high-speed data transfer up to 480 Mbps. The portable case takes up little storage space, and you can conveniently slide it into your purse or pocket while traveling. The case also features flip-out stands on the back that you can use for your phone. This is handy for navigating maps while driving or for taking hands-free pictures. Whether you want to connect additional USB gadgets to your PC, car, or any other device, this kit makes it possible.
Reyke Key Finder
Gone are the days when you had to waste time searching for keys in every corner of the house, thanks to the Reyke Key Finder. It consists of four double-sided adhesive keychain rings you can add to keys, wallets, or any important belongings that are easy to misplace. These tags are connected to the transmitter and color-coded for easy identification. If you lose your keys, press the respective button on the transmitter and listen for the 80-decibel beep to locate them. You can also use the flashlight on the transmitter to search in dark areas.
The transmitter can locate tags up to 131 feet away, through walls and other obstacles, although the sound may be lower. For $18.99, it's fair to say the Reyke Key Finder is a decent cheap Apple AirTag alternative, albeit for more localized use.
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
The portable Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for cleaning the dust off your work or study tables, as well as the leftover mess of DIY projects. It works with two AA batteries, which are not included, and is cordless for quick and efficient sweeping wherever you want.
Furthermore, it has a 360-degree rotatable design, and the nylon brushes rotate at 9,000 rpm to create strong suction power for removing food particles, pet hair, and more. The operation is quiet, plus the ergonomic design makes it easy to hold and operate, just move it over the surface to be cleaned. This desktop vacuum can also pull the dust accumulated on keyboards and in USB ports. The small size allows it to reach narrow and compact spaces for deep cleaning as well. Once done, it is easily emptied into the trash. Available for $12.98 at the time of writing, this vacuum is perfect for light cleaning duty.
AeroPress Coffee Press
This particular Amazon accessory is for the coffee lovers out there who cannot start their day without a morning cup. The AeroPress Coffee Press provides you with three different brewing methods in one machine — making up to 295 ml of coffee in a single press. To start making a cup, add coffee and hot water, stir, and wait for 30 seconds to a minute, as per your coffee preference. Then, place the device on top of a mug and press the plunger to pour yourself a tasty brew. You can also let it drip into the cup for a longer period to achieve a richer flavor.
Currently on sale for $29.95, the package includes the AeroPress coffee maker, stirrer, scoop, and paper micro-filters — all of which aid in making different types of coffee, like lattes, iced coffee, cappuccinos, and more. The cleaning process should be a breeze, requiring just a simple rinse if you are using it regularly. This coffee maker is also perfect for travelling, thanks to its small and lightweight design.
Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver
At some point in life, you may need a high-quality fabric shaver to keep your furniture and old clothes looking good. Available for $16.99, the Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver features a powerful motor that creates strong suction to effectively get rid of pet hair, dandruff, and even dust to quickly give your old clothes a clean look. The blades are engineered to cut through any loose threads, lint, and fuzz to restore the fabric to a sleeker look. Plus, it can also be used on sofas, bed covers, car seats, and more.
The blade cover features a honeycomb mesh design to protect your clothes from friction-related damage. All the collected thread and dust is stored internally, which is designed for easy cleaning. All you have to do is move this handheld device over the fabric for an efficient cleaning. For safety, it has automatic shut-off, which activates if the blade cover is open or loose. You can recharge it with the USB-A cable included in the package, and it will last for multiple uses, according to Amazon users.
Methodology
For this list of cheap, helpful Amazon finds, we went with products that are priced under $30 and that have a rating of 4.2 out of five stars or higher on Amazon from at least a thousand global reviewers who can vouch for the product's quality, durability, and longevity. Reviewer comments further helped prove the usefulness of these products. The overall idea is that each item here will make your life easier in one way or another, such as by efficiently charging all your or by helping you find the little belongings that we tend to misplace frequently.