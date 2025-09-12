5 Cheap Car Gadgets On Amazon That Can Make Road Trips Way Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing quite like a good road trip. Whether it's visiting new destinations or getting some valuable time with your friends and family, everyone packing into a vehicle and setting off for adventure is a great way to produce lasting memories. As fun as hitting the road can be, it's a smart idea to plan ahead and make sure you have all your bases covered.
From making sure your vehicle stays road-ready to ensuring everyone's devices are staying powered, being prepared for a long trip with the right gadgets can prevent a headache or two in the long run. There are also plenty of great tech accessories for your vehicle's dashboard that can help with a long drive as well.
Below are some of the most useful devices that can make a long road trip easier, including items that can help you in a pinch or simply devices that can make a drive more entertaining for those who easily get bored. Almost everything on this list can be acquired for less than the cost of stopping with everyone for a meal at a rest stop, which means you can snag the things you need and still have some money for the toll roads.
A powerful, cordless tire inflator
Nothing ruins a road trip faster than a flat tire, and AstroAI's Cordless Tire Inflator Air Compressor for $58.99 is perfect for an emergency situation. Capable of delivering up to 150 PSI for tires, users can set their desired pressure manually or quickly choose from one of four presets, including settings for 36 PSI car tires, 33 PSI motorcycle tires, 30 PSI for bicycles, and even an 8 PSI setting for items like basketballs. Unfortunately, it's not going to do so great with larger tires, such as for trucks and RVs, but for SUVs or smaller vehicles, it's a great emergency companion.
Boasting its capabilities of inflating a car tire in less than five minutes, the AstroAI Cordless Compressor is powered by the included 2000 mAh lithium battery, which can deliver 15 minutes of continuous operating time. There's also an included DC 12-volt adapter, allowing you to utilize your vehicle's power in a pinch. When it's finally time to recharge the device, the included USB-C cable ensures you're always ready to go.
With an average 4.4-star rating and over 3,500 reviews, many customers compliment its portable size and ease-of-use. However, at least one reviewer notes that you should remember to charge it at least once a month, and there are mixed reviews of the battery life while inflating all four tires. Regardless, there's a reason this item gets the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, and it's easier than traveling with a full air compressor.
A combination lithium-ion vehicle jumper and device charger
Along with not wanting to lose a tire during a trip, it's always a great idea to consider your vehicle's battery when heading out for a long drive. That's why the Scatach 3000A Car Battery Jump Starter for $48.90 can be a downright necessity. Capable of performing 50 jump starts on a single charge, the Scatach Jump Starter supports up to 9.0 liter-gasoline engines and up to 7.0 liter-diesel engines, making it suitable for a wide range of 12-volt vehicles.
The LED display provides your output information, and the device also includes a USB-C cable so you can charge your electronics in an emergency. The additional LED flashlight with three different modes, including SOS, strobe, and steady light, means you can be ready if your trip unfortunately goes south. The device's numerous safety features also ensure your car battery and devices are protected, with overload protection, temperature protection, and more.
With a 4.3-star rating and over 3,500 reviews on Amazon, customers love it for its convenient size and fast jumping speeds. However, at least one reviewer notes that you should remember to power it off before charging it, and the device itself may need to be reset sometimes due to its sensitivity (the button will be by the jump starter, should you need it). However, considering you can get the device for less than a new battery, the Scatach Jump Starter is a great choice for anyone wanting to stay prepared during a trip.
The ultimate car charger
There's a lot you can do with a vehicle's USB port, but unfortunately, not all cars are created equal, and your vehicle may be lacking modern tech. That's why this Retractable 4-in-1 car charger from Superone for $16.99 can be great for anyone in need of USB power through a vehicle outlet. With the capability of charging four different devices at once, Superone's charging adapter includes two 31-inch retractable cables – one USB-C and one Lightning Connector – along with a 3 amp USB-C port and 2.4 amp USB-A port.
Superone's car adapter is compatible with a wide variety of gadgets and smartphones, including most iPhone and Android models, and the retractable cables means even your friends in the back seat can juice their gadgets. The device also has a voltage meter display to let you know how your vehicle's battery is doing as it powers everything.
With a 4.6-star rating and nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon, customers love the Superone car charger for its fast charging speeds, though some reviewers do note that the size of the charger may not make it super accessible for peculiarly-placed 12-volt vehicle outlets. Nonetheless, this is another item that gets the Amazon's Choice approval, making it an essential for anyone lacking power.
The perfect headrest mount for tablets
One of the best ways to ensure a road trip goes smoothly is to keep everyone entertained, regardless of their age. That's why the $14.99 Tryone Car Headrest Tablet Holder Mount is great for anyone needing to pacify any children or potential backseat drivers. Built for any tablet or smartphone between 4.7 and 12.9 inches in size, Tryone's mount is a good choice for a large variety of devices.
Ideal for anyone who needs to keep a little one entertained, it's also great for any adult or teenager who just wants to kick back with some movies as they cruise in the back seat. Users can adjust the mount with full 360-degree rotation through the arm joint, and the holder has a 10.6-inch extension, meaning everyone in the back gets a view. Even better, installation is simple, with Tryone bragging that the device can be attached to a headrest with just one hand, though you should ensure the metal posts of your headrest are at least 4.7 to 5.9 inches apart for compatibility.
With close to 7,500 reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating, customers admire the simplistic setup and moveability of the mount, though many note that larger or heavier tablets may jostle when driving over potholes or bumpy roads. Though for anyone who has experience with a road full of potholes, they should understand this isn't necessarily the fault of the device or tablet.
Instant access to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
Having access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be super convenient, but unfortunately the availability of either can be rather limited unless you're driving a brand-new vehicle. Even then, it's no guarantee, so why not take a do-it-yourself approach and check out Kuayvan's 10.26-inch Wireless Portable Car Screen for $109.99. Along with support for CarPlay and Android Auto, this device also comes with a 4K dash cam and backup camera, so you no longer need to use an old iPhone as a dash cam.
One of the best aspects of this car screen is its adaptability, with Kuayvan offering four different audio outputs for your vehicle. From a standard Bluetooth connection, to the classic AUX cable, there's also options to connect through a FM station, or you can even utilize the device's built-in speakers. Not only can you get a safe, hands-free experience thanks to the device's real-time navigation and voice control, but you can also enjoy everything through the device's 1600x600 HD touchscreen.
With a 4.3-star rating and almost 1,500 reviews on Amazon, customers love the simple tool-free installation and excellent customer service, with at least one reviewer noting the company was quick to replace the device after complaining about their first one breaking. While some may balk at the $109.99 price tag, it's a fraction of the price when compared to purchasing a brand new stereo and having it professionally installed.