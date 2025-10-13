5 Gadgets On Amazon Under $10 Users Say Are Actually Worth It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The phrase "you get what you pay for" is apt for a lot of the junk sold on Amazon. While there are many reputable brands that sell quality products, there are also less reputable companies on Amazon that scam customers by selling cheap knock-offs to make a quick buck. In the end, it's the user who takes the hit. Buying a cheaper version of a product saves you money in the short term, but it's more expensive in the long run when you have to replace it. Instead, buy higher-quality products. That may seem counterintuitive when shopping for gadgets under $10, but it's possible. This list proves it.
The following list includes everything from kitchen gadgets and EDC accessories to tools and stationery. While all of them cost less than $10, none are cheap. Not only are they affordable, but they are truly functional, meaning you'll reach for them often instead of forgetting them in a drawer somewhere.
Stanley 39-130 3 x 1/4-Inch PowerLock Key Tape
Whether it be the dimensions of the room when shopping for furniture or the height of a bookshelf, there is often a need to measure something. You may already have a tape measure in your toolbox or one of the best free measurement apps, but if you find yourself running errands and quickly need to measure something, you need something portable like Stanley's PowerLock Key Tape, which costs $6.45. This is a 3-foot tape measure that can fit on your keychain. In addition to being small and lightweight, it's also narrow. With a quarter-inch width, the tape can slide in just about anywhere. On Amazon, this tape measure has over 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars.
A larger version of the product exists if you need more than 3 feet. The 10-foot PowerLock Tape Rule is only slightly bigger than the 3-foot version, though it's just as narrow. It costs roughly $2 more for an extra 6 feet of tape, with a price of $8.99. The one downside is that it doesn't have a key ring, so it's not as portable.
OLIGHT i3E EOS PMMA TIR Lens AAA EDC Flashlight
The light on your phone, while handy, is not very good. It has a very short throw distance, and the beam is too spread out. It's fine for searching for keys trapped under the couch, but not much else. Olight makes some of the best flashlights on Amazon, like the Olight i3E EOS, which is barely bigger than a AAA battery. Yet, it's significantly better than the wimpy LED light on your phone. On Amazon, the flashlight has over 5,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8.
This keychain light costs $9.95. It has a max output of 90 lumens and a max throw of 44 meters. The i3E operates on a single AAA battery and has a max runtime of 35 minutes. The IPX8 rating means it's waterproof. You can submerge the light in up to around 3.3 feet of water for longer than 30 minutes, so it's built to last, whether you're going camping or fishing. The only downside is that it depends on a battery. The slightly more expensive Olight IMINI 2, which retails for $11.99, has a built-in USB-A plug for quick and easy charging.
Ideal GANGY Can Opener
Kitchen gadgets take up space, and most of them are not worth it. Avocado knives come to mind, as do electric can openers. The latter can save you time when you're busy doing other prep work, but it takes up counter space and uses up an electrical socket. With an average price of around $30 for an electric can opener, there are more affordable options that perform just as well or better.
The Ideal GANGY Can Opener is a Japanese-style can opener. It's a top choice for those looking to dispose of their electric can opener. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. This low-tech can opener is the ideal kitchen gadget: inexpensive, small, and easy to use. Whether you're going for a minimal kitchen or need a portable can opener for backcountry camping, the Japanese can opener is versatile enough for any situation.
Uni Kurutoga Mechanical Pencil
There are mechanical pencils, and then there is Uni's Kurutoga mechanical pencil, which costs $6.23. What makes this mechanical pencil special is the Kurutoga Engine, a mechanism within the writing utensil that discreetly rotates the lead to give you an even point. Every time you lift the pencil from the page, the lead rotates in small increments. With the Kurutoga mechanical pencil, gone are the days of uneven points. The pencil has an overall rating of 4.6 and has been reviewed by over 900 buyers on Amazon.
Aside from the engine, there is not much special about the entry-level Uni Kurutoga mechanical pencil. However, this item is a gateway into the Kurutoga line of mechanical pencils, of which there are many at varying prices. The $13.85 Uni Kurutoga Advance Upgrade mechanical pencil uses a more advanced internal mechanism called the W Speed Engine, which doubles the number of rotations. The pencil's grip is made of metal, which feels premium. There are even more advanced models that are more expensive, but as an entry-level mechanical pencil, you can't go wrong with the standard Kurutoga model.
The Original Proper Popper Microwave Popcorn Popper
There are many ways to pop a kernel of corn. The microwave is the most convenient option, but it's also the most expensive. Worse yet, it takes time to dial in the perfect settings when popping popcorn in the microwave. Otherwise, you end up with unpopped kernels or burnt popcorn. The stovetop is another option. You have a lot more control, but it's also time-consuming. Plus, you have to wash the pot afterward. Popcorn machines would be perfect if they didn't take up so much space. A microwavable bowl is the best option for most people.
The Original Proper Popper Microwave Popcorn Popper is priced at $9.99, making it the top choice if you're looking for a budget option. The bowl is inexpensive, easy to wash, and microwave friendly, as some plastic-based bowls can be a health hazard when microwaved. The product has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon and has an overall rating of 4.6. While it does produce less popcorn than other options, you can easily make another bowl in just a few minutes. If you want to recreate the same taste as the popcorn you get at the theater, use Flavacol popcorn seasoning. It's the exact salt movie theaters use. It costs $4.95.
How we chose the Amazon products on this list
All of the items on the list cost less than $10. In some instances, we also included alternatives that were slightly more expensive in case readers wanted to splurge on a better option. Products under $10 are affordable, but they don't have to be cheaply made. That's why we carefully researched to find the best options for this list. To ensure readers wouldn't get ripped off, we looked through reviews on Amazon to find any glaring negative remarks.
All of the products on this list have an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and above, with many having thousands of reviews. The items picked for this list are well-made and designed to last you years. While some products are not household names, we singled out products from reputable brands, where possible. We stand by each of the five items selected, and we believe they are the best options in their category and price bracket.