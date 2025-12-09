The 9 Best New Costco Electronics Of 2025 (So Far)
Costco's consumer-friendly culture stems from its excellent customer service, relatively low prices, and a return policy that's pretty generous at 90 days if you end up changing your mind. On top of that, the membership program grants you extra perks like exclusive discounts, annual rewards, and many more services. Despite being widely recognized for grocery hauls and household essentials trips because of bulk-order quantities at low prices, it's also a great place to buy new electronics, all thanks to these impressive benefits.
2025 has been particularly one of the best years for new tech product releases, and with increased competition across all departments, Costco offers a variety of options from nearly all major brands, including Samsung, TCL, Nintendo, Apple, and more. So if you're looking to buy a pair of headphones, a handheld gaming console, or even a new smart TV for your home, we've selected the 9 best new Costco electronics releases of 2025 so far that have earned our strong recommendation.
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo's successor to the 2017 Switch finally released this year in March, and following a tight supply similar to the Xbox Series and PS5 launch, getting your hands on the handheld is much easier after 7 months, and the Switch 2 is readily available to buy at Costco.
Switch 2 is currently one of the best gaming devices on the market to buy and boasts a wide selection of first-party exclusive Nintendo games that you won't find on other platforms, as well as support for a plethora of AAA games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and more. At Costco, the Switch 2 is available to buy in a bundle alongside Mario Kart Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership that includes online multiplayer, a library of retro Nintendo games, and DLC access for select games.
As we approach the end of 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a must-buy before it clears out of stock ahead of the holiday season. Going into 2026, the handheld may even see a price hike due to rising component prices, but the future is uncertain, and this may be an ideal time to buy.
LG C5 OLED 4k TV
2025 has seen various new TV launches, but the standout was the LG C5 OLED, which has outclassed everyone. Specifically, the 55-inch version is considered a sweet spot for those looking to buy a smart TV that is home-cinema and game-ready with new-gen AI capabilities at Costco. The display supports up to 4K resolution at 120Hz (VRR 144Hz) and FreeSync and G-Sync, making it an ideal option for AAA gaming. With HDR enabled, the peak brightness ranges from 1,100 to 1,300 nits, making it perfectly viewable in dark or light environments.
With the Alpha A9 Processor Gen 8, users get features such as AI upscaling, AI Sound Pro, and AI Picture Pro to deliver a crisp and sharp-looking image and audio. The AI features further expand in enhancing the viewer experience by fine-tuning searches, recommendations, updates, and more features. For $1,199, the LG C5 55-inch variant is one of the best options in the mid-range TV market, and all its features and qualities show why LG is ranked second among the best TV brands by customers.
M4 MacBook Air
The M4 MacBook Air is the best MacBook at an unbeatable price because at Costco, you can grab it for just $750 thanks to a limited $200 discount. While the Air models are more efficient and thinner laptops, best suited for everyday usage, such as studying, you can still expect this laptop to deliver tasks like photo editing and gaming to some extent, thanks to the highly capable M4 chip.
Other specs include 16 GB of unified memory, battery backup of up to 18 hours, fingerprint security, and a 13-inch liquid retina display that can output a resolution of 2560x1664. The M4 chip is also AI-task ready, and thanks to the new Apple Intelligence features, you can expect tighter workflows and greater productivity while using these laptops.
So if you're in search of a laptop for college or office tasks, this machine is reliable, as it is Apple's latest MacBook release, and will be supported for nearly 6 years more, still a considerable time period.
TCL QM6K
Even though the entry-level TV market faced tough competition this year, TCL managed to hold its own against the rest with the new QM6K. At a discounted price of just $500 right now, you get a 65-inch 4K TV with a 144 Hz display and a mini-LED backlighting that creates a good contrast level and is bright enough for spaces both with plenty of light and without. Furthermore, all HDR types are supported, and the game mode allows for AMD's FreeSync capabilities.
Aside from the discount, Costco is also providing a total of a 5-year coverage plan that includes 2 years of manufacturer warranty and a 3-year Allstate protection plan. At such a price range, you get a cheap TV that looks expensive and has nearly all the features you'll find in those priced at $1,000 and above. For more information, you can check out our detailed review of the TCL QM6K here.
Apple Watch Series 11
The Apple Watch Series 11 is an excellent gadget with minor improvements over its predecessor, enough to make it a standout and a great bargain. This 42mm GPS variant is available in rose gold, silver, space gray, and jet black with a sport band, and Costco is offering a limited $50 discount, meaning you get Apple's latest watch release for just $349. The Apple Watch Series 11 is your personal health assistant with features like Hypertension Notifications that check your blood vessels over 30 days, Workout Buddy to track workouts and generate stats via generative AI, and a sleep score that tracks the duration of your sleep and rates it according to how well you rested, depending on body movement, heartbeat, and other factors.
Aside from these features, the Apple Watch Series 11 also has an impressive design, with a sleek look and a great OLED display, and it's definitely a great choice for a smartwatch. For this purchase, Costco is also offering a trade-in discount on an older Apple Watch alongside AppleCare+.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 is the ultimate gaming machine, thanks to its surprisingly great specs, including 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB SSD, an Intel Core i9-275HX processor, and an RTX 5060 mobile GPU, meaning it can run any AAA game thrown at it. For the display, this laptop is equipped with a 2.5k IPS anti-glare display and a refresh rate that goes to 240 Hz.
With all these intense features, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 is surprisingly thin and weighs 5.4 lbs., a perfect carry option whether you need to take it with you for school to study on or just game on the go. Costco is currently offering a $300 discount on this laptop, which brings the retail price down to just $1,100. Considering how PC components are expensive these days, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10 costs you nearly as much as a whole desktop would with these specs at this price range. To add to the purchase, Costco is offering a 3-month Microsoft 365 subscription and a year of McAfee Total Protection.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen2
Going towards a premium price range for headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen2 offers everything you'd expect from a flagship product. As the best Bluetooth speaker brand, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen2 demonstrates the brand's excellence. Ergonomically, these headphones are super comfortable to wear thanks to the refined metal materials used, which keep them weighing just 0.56 lbs. Compared to the first edition, the second gen offers much better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), spatialized audio, and a battery life of up to 24 hours. Furthermore, users now get the option for USB-C audio, and the companion app allows users to adjust equalization (EQ) as per user needs.
Currently, these headphones are available in black and white color options at Costco. While normally the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen2 costs $450, Costco is offering a $50 discount alongside a $70 gift card that can be chosen as an Apple Gift Card or a Google Play Card.
Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar
An estimated 10 million pets get lost in the United States each year, and to prevent an agonizing incident like this, buying a GPS pet collar for your cat or dog is highly recommended. The Fi Series 3+ is a great option for those seeking this equipment at Costco, as it comes with a built-in GPS tracker and a health monitor.
You get 24/7 live GPS tracking, 3 months of battery on a single charge, and can set a safe zone on your phone to alert you when your pet is out of that area. Furthermore, the collar is also made of stainless steel and is water-resistant. The 500-lb tug-resistant collar also ensures it never comes off unless you want it to. For health tracking, you get AI insights on behavior such as eating, sleeping, and barking patterns of your dog via the companion app available. The Fi Series 3+ is listed on the Costco website for $150, with a 14-month membership included, in different sizes and colors depending on your pet.
Insta360 X5 Action Camera
If you're traveling and need a camera to document the whole journey, then the Insta 360 X5 is the best option on the market right now. The action camera has every flagship feature you'd expect, with recording supported up to 8 K resolution thanks to the dual 1.28-inch sensors. So if you're hiking or want to record your vehicle on tough terrain, the stabilizer in the camera will prevent shakiness in the final output, and it also has an invisible stick effect, meaning the extender pole used for recording won't appear in your video.
Furthermore, new AI features help brighten and clear up recordings made in low-light conditions and will choose the best angles and focus, nearly eliminating the need for editing. At Costco, you can find the Insta 360 X5 in a bundle that includes 2 battery packs, a lens cap, and a 256 GB Micro SD card for storage at just $469, thanks to the Black Friday deal, which would otherwise put this gadget at $100 more. You can also check out our published review for the X5.
Methodology
No matter what type of gadget you're out to buy, the electronics market is a competitive one, and you've got tons of options to choose from, and the deciding factor can sometimes become daunting. Especially at Costco, the wide range of products all look appealing, but still, there are many pros and cons to consider. As such, we decided to compile a list of the best electronics options across all departments that will cater to everyday demands, whether you're on the hunt for a new laptop or a new smart TV.
Electronics with the best or decent reviews in their specific budget range were chosen for this purpose, and furthermore, we also accounted for user reviews that were only rated 4.0 or higher to pass for this list. Since the holiday season is also approaching, most of these products are discounted thanks to the Black Friday deals, making it the best time to buy them at a relatively lower price for products that are released in 2025.