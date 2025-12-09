The 9 Best New Costco Electronics Of 2025 (So Far)

Nintendo's successor to the 2017 Switch finally released this year in March, and following a tight supply similar to the Xbox Series and PS5 launch, getting your hands on the handheld is much easier after 7 months, and the Switch 2 is readily available to buy at Costco.

Switch 2 is currently one of the best gaming devices on the market to buy and boasts a wide selection of first-party exclusive Nintendo games that you won't find on other platforms, as well as support for a plethora of AAA games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and more. At Costco, the Switch 2 is available to buy in a bundle alongside Mario Kart Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack individual membership that includes online multiplayer, a library of retro Nintendo games, and DLC access for select games.

As we approach the end of 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a must-buy before it clears out of stock ahead of the holiday season. Going into 2026, the handheld may even see a price hike due to rising component prices, but the future is uncertain, and this may be an ideal time to buy.