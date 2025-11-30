10 Electronics You Should Only Buy From Costco
Electronics are expensive, and when you're trying to pick one out, you want to find where you can get the best deal. That's why many people shop at Costco — it's a warehouse club known for some amazing deals. Shopping at Costco not only saves you money, but it also gives you the chance to get more from a product purchase than you might be able to get elsewhere. Because of this, there is a wide variety of products, including electronics, that Costco customers swear by.
We picked out 10 electronics that you should only buy from Costco. Although they're available elsewhere, you get significant savings and benefits when getting these items from the warehouse club. It's important to do research before buying an expensive item, especially if you're considering buying something like a new TV from Costco. In addition to saving money, you can get a better return policy and added protection for your precious electronics. There are a lot of reasons to shop at Costco, but these electronics are a big reason why it's a good idea to always check if an item is available here before going to see how much it costs elsewhere.
PlayStation 5 Pro Bundle
Consoles are expensive, and any way to save a small amount of money is a good idea. The PlayStation 5 Pro, the most powerful version of Sony's latest hardware generation, is a great addition to your living room and entertainment setup. It does come with a hefty price bump, which reflects the upgraded specs you'll find inside compared to the standard PlayStation 5. If you were to seek it out on the official Sony website or Best Buy, you can expect to spend up to $749.99, which includes the console and a controller. For those who want a better deal, Costco has an available PlayStation 5 Pro Bundle, with something a little extra.
When you purchase the PlayStation 5 Pro Console Bundle from Costco, you get everything you would when you buy it from Sony, plus a second controller. A new PlayStation 5 controller costs $79.99, but this bundle retails for $799.99, saving you $20. On top of saving $20 and getting a second controller, as a Costco member, you get its generous standard electronics return policy, allowing you to bring your items back within 90 days of purchase for a full refund. This policy is a good way to ensure you're satisfied with the PlayStation 5 Pro and to protect you from any issues that could happen with the product.
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
When it comes to Apple products, many people prefer to stay in the Apple ecosystem as it syncs well with other Apple products. If you're looking to grab the AirPods 4 for your iPhone, you can pick them up on the Apple website for $129.There is an upgraded model with active noise cancellation (ANC), increasing the price to $179. Reviews regularly praise the impressive ANC with its open-ear design, making the upgraded model the one to get. With a Costco membership, you can get a better deal and still get the best AirPods 4 option.
At Costco, the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are available for $148.99, saving you $31 by going with the Costco offer. On top of the price, Costco also offers AppleCare+ for $22.99. AppleCare is a warranty program offered by Apple to protect your device in case of any issues. If you were to pick this up from Apple's website, AppleCare+ costs $1.49 a month, or $14.99 a year. With Costco, you get two years of support for your AirPods 4 purchase, saving you about $7, for a total savings of about $37. Which makes buying the AirPods 4 with ANC from Costco with AppleCare+ cheaper than just buying the AirPods 4 with ANC from Apple.
Nextbase Dash Cam Bundle
Costco also sells vehicle electronics, like the Nextbase Dash Cam Bundle. It's a dashboard camera that you can view and operate directly from your smartphone while using GPS navigation. The bundle comes with the primary camera, which mounts on your car's dashboard, a rear view camera, and a 64GB U3 microSD card. If you were to get it through the official Nextbase website, the company offers the front camera for $159.99, and then you can add the rear window camera for $89.99 and the 64GB microSD card for $59.99, for a total of $294.97.
The same Nextbase Dash Cam Bundle from Costco only costs $179.99 at the time of writing. For slightly more than just the front camera from Nextbase, you get the rear-view camera and microSD card from Costco. Plus, it comes with a 12-month trial for the optional emergency SOS system, usually valued at $4.99 per month. You have to buy the SOS program separately if you get this camera from Nextbase's website. With Costco, you save $59.98 for the whole year to see if you like the SOS service. If you don't, there's no requirement to resubscribe to this program. You save a total of $174.96 by going with Costco's bundle.
Apple Watch Series 11
The Apple Watch Series 11 is available from a variety of retailers, the official Apple store, and Costco. You can choose to pick up the GPS model in a 42mm or 46mm size, priced at $399 or $429, respectively. Costco sells the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 11 42mm model for $389.99 and the 46mm model for $419.99. You're saving $10 by going with Costco, which is nice, but the real deal comes from getting it with AppleCare+ support.
When you pick up either version of the Apple Watch Series 11 from Costco, you can also choose to purchase AppleCare+. When you get it from Apple, it costs $49.99 each year to cover your watch. However, through Costco, you get this program for two years, and it costs $69.99. You'll save $30 by getting it through Costco, on top of the $10 for buying the watch. Also, you can return any Costco electronics up to 90 days after buying it, whereas Apple only allows you to do this for 15 days.
SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD, 2TB
You can also pick up helpful hardware for your smartphone or computer at Costco, where you can purchase several gadgets to help you keep track of your digital files. If you have a lot of files and you're frequently on the go, the SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD, which holds up to 2TB of data, is a worthwhile option. If you were to get this from the SanDisk website, this model is available for $179.99. It comes with a 30-day return policy and has a five-year limited warranty, should anything happen to the device.
When you purchase the same SanDisk Portable SSD 2TB from Costco, you'll save a bit of money. You can grab it for $129.99, and it includes the same five-year limited warranty offered on SanDisk's website, saving you a total of $50 by going with Costco. Alongside this is Costco's 90-day return policy, which ensures you are satisfied with the speed and quality of the SanDisk Portable SSD.
Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar
When you want to keep track of your dog who might escape your yard, a smart collar is a good way to always know their location. You can get the Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar from a couple of places, including Costco. The collar tracks your dog's position and provides you with walking and health suggestions through a smartphone application. You can get the collar for $149.99 from Costco. At first glance, it may seem expensive for a dog collar, but you're not only paying for the dog collar. The price includes a subscription to the GPS service to keep track of your furry companion.
If you were to get the dog collar from the Fi website, you can choose from several subscription options. There is a six-month plan for $99, a year plan for $189, or a two-year plan for $339. Alternatively, there's a $19 monthly plan. With Costco, the $149.99 gets you the collar and a 14-month membership for the smartphone application. That's two months over the one-year subscription plan, which costs $189. You're saving nearly $40 with Costco, plus you are getting an additional two months of service.
Petlibro Granary Smart Automatic Pet Feeder
The Petlibro Granary Smart Automatic Pet Feeder allows you to keep track of your furry companion's eating habits. With it, you can control how often they eat, and it comes with a built-in camera that has night vision and a microphone to speak with your pet. All of this is controlled through a smartphone application. If you purchase it from the company's website, it's available for $139.99. At the time of writing, there is a 15% coupon that lowers the price to $119.99. This comes with the automatic feed, the stainless steel tray, the power adapter for the feeder, and a desiccant bag, which keeps the kibble dry while in the feeder.
With Costco, you get everything previously mentioned for a total of $99.99. This is without applying any discounts, like the one that could appear on the Petlibro website during checkout. Depending on available deals, you save up to $40 by going through Costco. It's a good way to get this item and test to see if you like it. If you're not satisfied with it, or your pet does not like the automatic feeder, you can return it to Costco within 90 days. This is more generous than Petlibro's 30-day return policy.
HoverAir X1 Promax Self-Flying Camera Bundle Drone
If you are looking for a drone that follows you around, you need to check out the HoverAir X1 ProMax Self-Flying model. It has a built-in AI tracking system that can follow you at up to 26 mph, allowing it to keep up while you're on your bike or skiing down the side of a mountain. If you go to the official HoverAir website to buy the drone, you can get a standard one for $499.99 or the ProMax version for $699.99. This is just for the drone, as additional accessories cost extra.
The Costco model, which is the HoverAir ProMax Camera bundle, is available for $599.99. The HoverAir camera bundle comes with the ProMax drone model, a charging hub, the combo case to carry the drone, and a carrying bag. If you don't go with Costco's bundle and buy these accessories from HoverAir, the charging hub is $79, the case is $69, and the carry bag is $79. That's $227, on top of the $699.99 for the ProMax drone when you go through HoverAir's website. HoverAir does offer various bundles, but they add to the cost, making Costco the better choice..
Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC 13.8-inch
When you're looking for a powerful laptop, Costco has a wide selection you can choose from. One of the best options you can get is the 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop with Copilot+. If you are looking at Microsoft's website, prices vary depending on which configuration you pick, as it gives you a choice of different processors, RAM amounts, and SSD sizes. Costco sells the Surface Laptop, and it is currently on sale for $899.99. It comes with a 10 Core Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, along with a two-year warranty. A similar Surface Laptop from Microsoft costs $1,399.99.
Costco has the much better deal between the two options. This massive deal is because of the Black Friday and Holiday sale, which continues until December 22. Even without that deal, the Surface Laptop costs $1,099.99 at Costco, saving you close to $300 compared to buying it from Microsoft's website. The amount of money you save with Costco makes it a clear choice to buy from there rather than going through Microsoft.
Apple iPad Pro M5 13-inch
The M5 iPad Pro 13-inch is another item you should pick up at Costco. There are multiple versions of this iPad Pro available from Costco, including storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. Costco sells the 256GB model for $1,249.99, and the 1TB model for $1,849.99. These are all cheaper than the ones available on Apple's website, which sell for $1,299 to $1,899, respectively. You'll want to read through our iPad Pro M5 review to see if the upgraded performance matters before you commit to this expensive purchase.
You save $50 across all models if you go with Costco, but you get more from this deal. Like the Apple products discussed above, you have the option to add AppleCare+ before you check out at Costco. When you get it from Costco, it costs $134.99, and you get it for two years following your purchase. If you go through Apple's website, they offer it for $109.99 a year. This would cost you $219.98 over the same two years from Apple. You can save up to $134.99 in total by going through Costco if you include the AppleCare+ offer.
Methodology
All products on this list are available at Costco under the electronics section. None of these electronics is exclusive to Costco, and you can find all of them on the company's main website. While they are available directly on their respective companies' websites, these gadgets were chosen as they are a better deal when purchased from Costco. It ultimately came down to Costco offering a better return policy, a money-saving opportunity, or better bundle options with more items than you could from the company's main website. We also picked out electronics that had warranties that matched or exceeded what you could get from the company itself, offering you the best deal possible.