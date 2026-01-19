Razer Revealed Its New AI Companion, Leaving Us With A Few Big Questions

Razer, the American-Singaporean gaming company responsible for everything from controllers and laptops to gaming chairs, has built on its recent introduction of AI esports coaches with its new 3D companion initiative, dubbed Project AVA. Debuted at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Project AVA is something akin to an Alexa smart speaker with a smile, bringing typical LLM capabilities to a moving 3D character kept on your deskside. Powered by xAI's Grok engine, Project AVA uses an HD camera and Dual Far-field Array mics to inject its chatbot into users' daily routines, from schedule planning and sleep tracking to wardrobe selection. Of course, there is also a gaming component, in which AVA both coaches and cheers its users' in-game exploits.

If a 5.5-inch AI character that watches you sleep, dress, and game makes you uneasy, you're not alone. The comments on the company's announcement video, for instance, are a deluge of negative feedback, with responses ranging from sarcastic mockery to critiques of the unrelenting rise of AI. But the questions prompted by Razer's companion product extend far beyond Project AVA and strike at the heart of the AI debate, ranging from privacy concerns to the potential effects on users' mental health.

Such critiques are particularly urgent as tech giants increasingly invest in the budding market, sparking widespread debate over content controls, age restrictions, and corporate responsibility following a series of lawsuits alleging that AI companions manipulated vulnerable users, allegedly prompting some to commit suicide. And although some regulators have already set their sights on companion software, the introduction of Project AVA's 3D hologram may point to a paradigm where AI companions are developing faster than lawmakers can address them.