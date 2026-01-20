The Titanic's Final Moments Have Been Recreated With Supercomputer Precision

Dubbed as an "unsinkable" ship when it set off on is maiden voyage in 1912, the RMS Titanic earned a place for itself among some of the worst maritime disasters, with the ship ending its voyage less than 400 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada after an iceberg struck its port side. Over the years, we've seen various attempts to dig deeper into what happened to the Titanic as new artifacts popped up, and even reports of a Titanic replica being under construction. Now, scientists have taken their research into the Titanic and its monumental sinking even further, recreating the ship's final moments with the precision of a supercomputer as part of a new study published at the end of 2025.

The new recreation was made possible thanks to all the data that has been gathered around the RMS Titanic's sinking over the years. This includes data from the original discovery of the ocean liner back in 1985, as well as more recent data which has been captured by advanced deep-sea submersibles. This data has enabled extensive surveys of the wreckage and the damage sustained to it by the pressure of sinking over 12,000 feet beneath the surface. While it didn't implode like a submarine might, it did see significant damage after the initial incident.

The core goal of the researchers was to reconstruct the entire event, from the time of iceberg impact to the flooding of the ship's lower decks, and then the eventual severing of the ship in two before it sank beneath the surface. All in the name of validating historical testimonies about the ship's demise.