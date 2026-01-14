3 Rumored Features Exclusive To Gemini-Powered Siri That Android Desperately Needs
After Apple's announcement that Google's Gemini will power the new Siri, The Information published a report with more in-depth details about this partnership, including some of the future capabilities of Apple's personal assistant. According to the publication, Apple will be able to include even more features than what it promised at WWDC 2024.
The new Siri will finally stop the "I can't help you with that" response, and will instead answer factual questions, tell stories, be useful as an agentic assistant, and even offer emotional support. Citing a person familiar with the matter, The Information says Siri will be able to help you book your next bit of travel. Later functionalities, which may be unveiled at the WWDC 2026 keynote, could include the ability to remember past conversations and suggest actions based on application data.
That said, what's more interesting about these rumored features (as powered by Gemini) is that not even Android users have access to the same, given the current set of Google Gemini capabilities. This provokes a question regarding whether the new Siri expansion's rumored functions are something Apple produced in-house — or if Google might announce some of them at its next I/O conference to even the score.
These are the rumored differences between Google Gemini and a Gemini-powered Siri
The Information claims Apple won't use the Gemini brand to promote Siri. While more details about the partnership are unclear, Apple will likely continue to use its Private Cloud Compute to handle cloud features, while sticking with local processes for other tasks. Among the features unavailable to Android users: Google Gemini doesn't offer emotional support, and The Information indicates that the new Siri might be more helpful on this score than it had been previously.
However, the two biggest rumored incoming features are the ability to remember past conversations, which is currently limited to paid users of Google Gemini, as well as the ability to take action based on app data. While Google is rolling out the ability to remember past conversations to free users on iOS and Android, the assistant still needs to be told to remember something specifically. Apple, on the other hand, will roll out this feature to every Apple Intelligence user.
Finally, the ability to take action based on the data available on an app — such as advising you to head to the airport to pick up a family member due to higher traffic volume than normal — might be a game-changer for Siri fans. This could potentially be based on the new App Intents API that Apple has been offering for the past year, combined with Gemini's powerful model. That said, we still need to wait for Apple's official unveiling to understand how a Gemini-powered Siri will differ from the strictly Android equivalent.