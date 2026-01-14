3 Rumored Features Exclusive To Gemini-Powered Siri That Android Desperately Needs

After Apple's announcement that Google's Gemini will power the new Siri, The Information published a report with more in-depth details about this partnership, including some of the future capabilities of Apple's personal assistant. According to the publication, Apple will be able to include even more features than what it promised at WWDC 2024.

The new Siri will finally stop the "I can't help you with that" response, and will instead answer factual questions, tell stories, be useful as an agentic assistant, and even offer emotional support. Citing a person familiar with the matter, The Information says Siri will be able to help you book your next bit of travel. Later functionalities, which may be unveiled at the WWDC 2026 keynote, could include the ability to remember past conversations and suggest actions based on application data.

That said, what's more interesting about these rumored features (as powered by Gemini) is that not even Android users have access to the same, given the current set of Google Gemini capabilities. This provokes a question regarding whether the new Siri expansion's rumored functions are something Apple produced in-house — or if Google might announce some of them at its next I/O conference to even the score.