Apple Confirms Next-Gen Siri Will Be Powered By Google's Gemini

On Monday, Apple confirmed to CNBC that it will use Google's Gemini to power its AI foundation models, which includes the revamped Siri coming later this year. Apple shared the following statement about the decision: "After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we're excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users."

While the company didn't share exactly when the new features will be available, previous reports suggested that Apple was aiming to debut its AI-powered Siri revamp in iOS 26.4, which should be roll out in the spring. Reports that Apple would end up using Gemini to power Siri have been floating around since August, after Bloomberg published a story about the potential partnership.

With that, Apple now reaffirms its commitment to a more capable, intelligent Siri. During the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple claimed that its virtual assistant, under the Apple Intelligence platform, would be able to tap into user data to answer more complex questions and fulfill more requests. One example would be asking the assistant about a podcast that a friend recommended a few weeks ago. Siri would then be able to quickly search through texts and emails to find the answer.