Apple Confirms Next-Gen Siri Will Be Powered By Google's Gemini
On Monday, Apple confirmed to CNBC that it will use Google's Gemini to power its AI foundation models, which includes the revamped Siri coming later this year. Apple shared the following statement about the decision: "After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we're excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users."
While the company didn't share exactly when the new features will be available, previous reports suggested that Apple was aiming to debut its AI-powered Siri revamp in iOS 26.4, which should be roll out in the spring. Reports that Apple would end up using Gemini to power Siri have been floating around since August, after Bloomberg published a story about the potential partnership.
With that, Apple now reaffirms its commitment to a more capable, intelligent Siri. During the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple claimed that its virtual assistant, under the Apple Intelligence platform, would be able to tap into user data to answer more complex questions and fulfill more requests. One example would be asking the assistant about a podcast that a friend recommended a few weeks ago. Siri would then be able to quickly search through texts and emails to find the answer.
What are Apple's Foundation Models?
While introducing iOS 26 at the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple unveiled its Foundation Models, which are the core AI models of its operating system updates. In other words, they're what powers Apple Intelligence. When the company updates its Foundation Models, users see improvements to AI-powered features such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji, and notification summaries.
The company currently uses on-device Foundation Models for some tasks and server-based Foundation Models with Private Cloud Compute for others. The company also offers specific frameworks to its developers so their apps can tap into Apple Intelligence instead of counting on a third-party AI.
With a custom Gemini model integrated into the operating system, Apple might be able to make Siri more conversational — or at least better at solving complex tasks — for itself and for developers. That said, it doesn't mean Apple will use the same Google Gemini that you'd find on Android phones and other devices. Apple will employ a new custom Gemini model, and we should learn more about it as the company shares more information about the new Siri or unveils the next batch of Apple Intelligence features at WWDC 2026.