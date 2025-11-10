Apple Intelligence Leak Reveals Siri's Big Secret And A Health AI Chatbot

Gurman said in previous reports that Apple has partnered with Google, with the latter tasked with creating a custom Gemini model that Apple will use to power the revamped Siri experience. The custom 1.2-trillion-parameter Gemini AI model would cost Apple about $1 billion in annual fees. Gurman said at the time that Apple might not acknowledge Google's involvement. The Bloomberg reporter is now doubling down on that claim. "What's becoming increasingly clear is that Apple has no intention of publicizing this partnership or the fact that Siri will, in part, rely on a rival's technology," Gurman wrote.

Bloomberg claims that Apple uses an internal name for the Gemini model, AFM v10, which is short for the 10th version of its Apple Foundation Models. "The reasoning is straightforward: avoid revealing the Google connection, prevent confusion among employees and customers, and emphasize that the underlying architecture still shares significant overlap with Apple's in-house systems," Gurman adds, pointing out that Apple is still doing everything it needs to do to ensure that it can deliver the smart Siri experience it promised iPhone buyers last year.

Apple is still developing its own AI models for Apple Intelligence. While the current 150-billion-parameter model for Apple Intelligence can't match the custom Gemini model, Apple still plans to eventually have a 1.0 trillion-parameter model that can power Apple Intelligence features. That model should be ready by next year, but not in time to power the new Siri, set to launch in the spring.