Apple Intelligence Leak Reveals Siri's Big Secret And A Health AI Chatbot
In an article detailing Apple's ambitious satellite communications plans for the iPhone, Mark Gurman also addressed Apple's current AI initiatives, reiterating that Apple is working on delivering a new Siri experience to iPhone users. The revamped Siri will be available in the iOS 26.4 update this spring, with Apple supposedly planning to redesign the AI assistant in iOS 27. Google will apparently be partly responsible for the underlying models that will allow Apple to power the Siri features it has wanted to deliver since last year's iOS 18 update.
The Bloomberg report also details a notable AI feature for iOS 27 that hasn't been discussed before: the revamped Health app and the premium Health+ service. Apple is working on an AI agent that will help users manage their health. "If successful, the service could make Apple one of the first major tech companies to gain steam in the health AI chatbot space," Gurman writes.
Siri's big Gemini secret
Gurman said in previous reports that Apple has partnered with Google, with the latter tasked with creating a custom Gemini model that Apple will use to power the revamped Siri experience. The custom 1.2-trillion-parameter Gemini AI model would cost Apple about $1 billion in annual fees. Gurman said at the time that Apple might not acknowledge Google's involvement. The Bloomberg reporter is now doubling down on that claim. "What's becoming increasingly clear is that Apple has no intention of publicizing this partnership or the fact that Siri will, in part, rely on a rival's technology," Gurman wrote.
Bloomberg claims that Apple uses an internal name for the Gemini model, AFM v10, which is short for the 10th version of its Apple Foundation Models. "The reasoning is straightforward: avoid revealing the Google connection, prevent confusion among employees and customers, and emphasize that the underlying architecture still shares significant overlap with Apple's in-house systems," Gurman adds, pointing out that Apple is still doing everything it needs to do to ensure that it can deliver the smart Siri experience it promised iPhone buyers last year.
Apple is still developing its own AI models for Apple Intelligence. While the current 150-billion-parameter model for Apple Intelligence can't match the custom Gemini model, Apple still plans to eventually have a 1.0 trillion-parameter model that can power Apple Intelligence features. That model should be ready by next year, but not in time to power the new Siri, set to launch in the spring.