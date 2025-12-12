Major Leak Reveals 7 New Features Coming With iOS 26.4
Unlike previous years, Apple has been really secretive about the upcoming iOS 26 features. After the Siri delay fiasco and postponed Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18 cycle, the company was really conservative when announcing new functionalities during the WWDC 2025 keynote.
Still, Macworld was able to discover Apple's roadmap for iOS 26.4, thanks to a leaked internal iOS 26 build. Even though this build was focused on the first iteration of iOS 26, Macworld contributor Filipe Espósito discovered hints of what the company was working on for upcoming iterations. Besides new products, including the new Studio Display 2, HomePad, new iPad models, AirTag 2, and HomePod mini 2, the journalist also found new features expected to launch with iOS 26.4.
If Apple hasn't postponed its schedule, iOS 26.4 will be the most important update of the iOS 26 cycle; not only due to the all-new Siri, which is still on track to be released next spring, but also thanks to several other features in the works.
iOS 26.4 might be Apple's biggest iOS 26 update
According to Macworld, this internal build of iOS 26 references an all-new Health app, in addition to a Health+ subscription. This service has been teased in previous reports, and it seems Apple is almost ready to release this AI assistant that can answer questions based on health data stored in the app. The company is also testing the ability to offer credit card autofill for third-party apps, so it would work the same way as Autofill in Safari. For the Freeform app, Apple is planning to add a full folder system, as the company focuses on improving this productivity app.
Espósito was also able to find a new "Sports Tier" for the Apple TV app. While this could eventually lead to a more expensive subscription for Apple TV users, the details are still unclear. Still, Apple will be the official streaming partner of Formula 1 in the U.S. starting next year.
Macworld's report also points to extra security layers to ensure the device is not compromised before logging into Apple Account and iCloud. The new Siri is also still expected to launch in the spring, and AirPods Pro 3 might get a new "Precise Outdoor Location" feature to help precise locate the earbuds in the Find My app.