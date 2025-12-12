Major Leak Reveals 7 New Features Coming With iOS 26.4

Unlike previous years, Apple has been really secretive about the upcoming iOS 26 features. After the Siri delay fiasco and postponed Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18 cycle, the company was really conservative when announcing new functionalities during the WWDC 2025 keynote.

Still, Macworld was able to discover Apple's roadmap for iOS 26.4, thanks to a leaked internal iOS 26 build. Even though this build was focused on the first iteration of iOS 26, Macworld contributor Filipe Espósito discovered hints of what the company was working on for upcoming iterations. Besides new products, including the new Studio Display 2, HomePad, new iPad models, AirTag 2, and HomePod mini 2, the journalist also found new features expected to launch with iOS 26.4.

If Apple hasn't postponed its schedule, iOS 26.4 will be the most important update of the iOS 26 cycle; not only due to the all-new Siri, which is still on track to be released next spring, but also thanks to several other features in the works.