Verizon Just Made Unlocking Your iPhone Or Android Phone Way Harder﻿

Some Verizon customers using iPhones or Android phones may not appreciate the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision on Monday, which granted the carrier's request to lock handsets to its network for longer than the previous 60-day minimum. The waiver is already in effect as of Tuesday, which means Verizon only has to comply with the CTIA's voluntary unlocking policy. The CTIA advises unlocking prepaid phones one year after activation. Postpaid devices can be unlocked after a contract ends. That may involve paying off a financing plan or an early termination fee.

Verizon's win may make it harder for consumers to change carriers. Switching to a better offer from AT&T, T-Mobile, or a smaller competitor becomes more difficult if the handset is still locked to Verizon's network. That's assuming the subscriber wants to keep using the same phone and they have several months left in their carrier contract. The waiver's new terms apply to all new phone activations a day after the FCC's order, or January 13. This means iPhone and Android device buyers who purchased a phone before Verizon's petition was granted will still benefit from the previous rule.

Groups including Consumer Reports, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, iFixit, and others opposed Verizon's request, arguing that the 60-day unlock favored consumers and competition. Similarly, cable lobby group NCTA criticized the FCC's decision, arguing that unlocked phones benefit smartphone buyers.