Don't Miss One Of Netflix's Best Movies Of 2025 With 95% On Rotten Tomatoes

Clint Bentley's "Train Dreams" is the most devastating film of the year. Adapted from Denis Johnson's award-winning novella of the same name, it is an astonishing achievement that delivers technical prowess and emotional heft through breathtaking set pieces, heart shattering plot twists, and philosophical dialogues that will delight Netflix subscribers everywhere. Garnering rave reviews, including 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is an underdog award-season contender. Its legacy will likely extend far beyond 2025, challenging the cultural malaise surrounding Netflix films the past few years.

A bildungsroman that squeezes the entirety of its subject's life into 102 minutes, writing a plot summary of Bentley's adaptation feels more like an exercise of understatement than criticism. "Train Dreams" interrogates the social, economic, and spiritual disruption at the heart of the 20th century's technological booms. The narrative follows a hermetic logger named Robert Grainier, played by Joel Edgerton, as he helps extend the railroads across the American Northwest. Specifically, it uses the life of a single man with all its joys and hardships to mull the existential questions plaguing America's unique brand of modernity.

It not only recounts the physical toll of the country's capitalist conquests, but the spiritual cost of a world hell-bent on consuming everything that makes us human. Edgerton's standout role should have him competing against Timothée Chalamet, Wagner Moura, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ethan Hawke for Best Actor at the Oscars. Elevated by a cast featuring Felicity Jones, William H. Macy, Kerry Condon, and Will Patton, Edgerton's ruminative performance resurrects Johnson's novel with a dreamy realism matched only by the landscapes whose destruction it portrays.