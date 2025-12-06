Ethan Hawke Might Win His First Oscar For A 2025 Movie You Likely Haven't Seen

When the best performance of the year hit theaters in October 2025, most were completely unaware. Featuring a generation-defining filmmaker, a transformational performance, and star-ladened supporting cast, the legacy of Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon" is sure to dramatically outlive its short stint at the box office, as critics and fans alike hail Ethan Hawke's portrayal of troubled songwriter Lorenz Hart as the crowning achievement of one of Hollywood's most captivating actors.

A heartbreaking character study of a man who finds his world, artform, and friends passing him by, "Blue Moon" watches as Hart's facade of wise cracks and self-aggrandizement disintegrates beneath a flood of melancholy and jealousy as his longtime writing partner Richard Rodgers, played by Andrew Scott, embarks on the most successful run in musical theater history with the release of the iconic "Oklahoma!". Largely taking place over the course of a single night at the legendary New York haunt Sardi's, the film confines one of America's great artistic tragedies to a series of urgent conversations between Hart and his fellow patrons, including a slick bartender (Bobby Cannavale), writers Oscar Hammerstein (Simon Delaney) and E.B. White (Patrick Kennedy), and protégé-turned-potential-love-interest Elizabeth Weiland (Margaret Qualley).

Hawke's performance is equal parts comic and tragic, as the alcoholic Hart attempts to mask feelings of despair and envy behind a flood of crass jokes, rollicking soliloquies, amorous declarations, and half-baked writing pitches. Hawke's performance is one of the best of his storied career. Replete with a combover and an impossible-seeming 12-inch height reduction, his transformation into the enigmatic songwriter responsible for classics like "My Funny Valentine," "Isn't It Romantic?," "My Heart Stood Still," "Bewitched," and the eponymous "Blue Moon," is as compelling a feat of movie magic as 2025 has to offer and more than worthy of the award-season buzz it hopes to garner.