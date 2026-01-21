LEGO Is Introducing Its Own 'SMART Bricks' - Here's What We Know

Lego is a low-tech toy for kids (and adults!), but the brand is bringing the building block toys into the technology space with its new Smart Bricks. These bricks work alongside Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures that will be available in special sets, bringing creations to life with sound, movement, and light. While there have been third-party lights and accessories that work with Lego, this is the first time the company is building technology like this into the classic bricks.

The innovation, which was announced among all the exciting tech at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in early January 2026, is an interesting step forward, especially at a time when kids are so focused on screens and video games. But Lego has stood the test of time and remains popular even today. They don't break. In fact, they come apart but intentionally so to provide hours of fun. What's more, there are studies that show playing with Lego makes you smarter. With Smart Bricks added to the mix, the toy will become even more dynamic. Arriving soon, Lego Smart Bricks are pretty darned cool.