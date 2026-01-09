The Most Exciting Tech We Saw At CES 2026

XGIMI might have a new company called MemoMind, but while its new AI glasses are worth keeping an eye on, XGIMI also took the opportunity to introduce a new variation of its Titan projector called the Titan Noir Max. Unlike the model introduced during IFA 2025, which has a focus on enterprise customers, the Noir Max is aimed at "prosumers."

One of the ways the Titan Noir Max targets a different audience is by ditching the built-in operating system. Instead, users will need to connect an Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, Roku device, or cable box to watch their content of choice. XGIMI explains that by not running Google TV, the Titan Noir Max gives customers more ways to customize the image quality of the projector. Besides that, it has a new dynamic IRIS system that boosts native contrast to 10,000:1. At their booth, even with the lights on, the projected image was still surprisingly good.

While pre-orders and other details of this device are yet unknown, XGIMI thinks professionals can get the best color accuracy for projection. Meanwhile, consumers will also be able to enjoy a cinematic experience that should beat the average TV.