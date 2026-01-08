CES 2026 Is Another Reminder That The iPhone Isn't Going Anywhere Any Time Soon

CES 2026 always features a fascinating combination useful technology, futuristic concepts, and gadgets that pique our interest but probably won't ever end up in our homes. During this year's show, I've seen countless companies introducing new augmented reality and AI glasses, updates to smart rings, and even a new wave of AI companions powered by a custom ChatGPT model.

While none of these technologies are in fact brand new, they're still struggling to go mainstream. Even the Ray-Ban Meta glasses were hard to find at CES 2026 –- that's despite the fact that they've found a much larger audience than many of the other products mentioned above. However, one thing I often saw when moving from booth to booth, hall to hall, and hotel to hotel was the latest generation of iPhone models.

While I'd like to give a shoutout to Michael Josh from Gadget Match, who was one of the only people I saw using the iPhone Air, the truth is that at one of the most technologically innovative trade shows in the world, the most high-tech, mainstream gadget you're likely to see is the iPhone.