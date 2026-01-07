CES 2026: These Are My 4 Favorite Gadgets From Showstoppers
CES 2026 has kicked off with plenty of good surprises this January. While CES Unveiled was already a lot of fun with cool gadgets, the first Showstoppers event of the year revealed even more interesting companies spread throughout Las Vegas during the next few days. At the show, BGR was able to take a look at a few dozen companies, ranging from AI products to everyday techwear, and gadgets that might change how we use our phones.
Make no mistake: Even though ShowStoppers at CES 2026 might include a few familiar brands from IFA's show, these companies have continued to grow and reach new heights with their products. From everything we saw at the first evening of CES, these have been the most interesting products that are hitting the market in 2026 that you should be aware of too. After all, 2026 tech has become more personal than ever before. Here's what you can expect.
L'Atitude and Rokid bring a new take on smart glasses
Following big expectations from these two brands at IFA 2025, they brought even more products to Showstoppers 2026. L'Atitude introduced a new sport smart glasses prototype, which will be part of the upcoming Departure Collection. These glasses will feature health sensors for monitoring your heart rate, temperature, and blood oxygen while you work out. The company tells me these smart glasses, even though they don't have a smart display, will be ideal for runners and cyclists with up to six hours of mixed outdoor use. The Departure Collection will feature live translation features, cameras to take photos and record videos, and the ability to listen to songs as well.
On the other hand, Rokid introduced new AI glasses with a 12-hour battery that focus on a voice-first interface with ChatGPT and DeepSeek models, instead of an AR display. With a 12MP Sony camera, users can record videos and take photos for social media. What's interesting about this product is that Rokid decided to focus more on design, as users can choose different sunglass lenses to match their style. These glasses are expected to hit the market in late January, costing less than $300.
Physical keyboard for your iPhone, and a smart fan for summer
Popular brand Click introduced the Power Keyboard accessory, which brings a physical keyboard to the iPhone. While most people might not be ready to abandon their smartphones, a whole generation has never experienced Blackberry or the power of a proper keyboard on a phone, which is nice to see with a new take. Thanks to MagSafe compatibility, users can snap on this physical keyboard and decide to use it in portrait or landscape mode. Writing long messages will never be the same again once it launches in the spring.
Additionally, JisuLife really caught my attention at Showstoppers 2026. The portable fan brand introduced its new Pro1 Mini device, which offers a very silent brushless motor, adjustable wind speed, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Besides that, users can add oil diffusers into the product so they can get refreshed, but also get a nice smell. While it's still winter in the Northern Hemisphere, I know summer this year will be as intense as in 2025, and the company tells me it's preparing the release of this product just in time for the American and European summer. I don't know about you, but if I can refresh myself with a silent fan while walking around with a good scent, I'm all for it.