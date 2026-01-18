'Window Into The Dark Universe': NASA Finds New Type Of Astronomical Object

Cloud-9 was first discovered about three years ago by a telescope located in Guizhou, China. However, the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) wasn't able to exactly identify it for what it really was. The Chinese astronomers classified it as yet another hydrogen gas cloud near the spiral galaxy Messier 94, roughly 14 million light-years from Earth.

It was the follow-up observation with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope that provided a clearer picture. Cloud-9 isn't a typical hydrogen gas cloud, and it isn't a galaxy in its own right either. It contains large amounts of hydrogen gas, but it's dominated by dark matter, meaning, among other things, that somehow, this dark galaxy emits no visible light. This combination places Cloud-9 in a rare and long theorized category sometimes described as a "failed galaxy." Its nature was described in detail in the recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

One could say the astronomers were on cloud 9 when they made the discovery, but that's not really how this new celestial object got its name. Cloud refers to its diffuse, gas-rich nature, while "9" marks its position in a catalog of similar hydrogen clouds surrounding the Messier 94. A truly fitting nickname for such a discovery.