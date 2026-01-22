5 Cheap Android Phones That Punch Above Their Price Bracket

Shopping for great smartphone brands is simple if you're looking for flagship models, where options like the Samsung Galaxy Ultra and Google Pixel dominate. But things can be confusing for bargain hunters. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola, and Samsung offer endless options in the midrange and ultracheap segments, meaning you have to look through the latest launches and new specifications standards when choosing an Android smartphone.

On the bright side, cutthroat competition means you may get phones that deliver more value than their price reflects. In a nutshell, it's not about hunting down the lowest price tag, but finding a smartphone so good it could easily cost more than it does. And that's exactly what we'll help you spot. For this guide, we tested smartphones hands-on when possible, compared dozens of budget-friendly Android models, and narrowed down the top five devices that give even pricier models a run for their money.

We didn't pick old phones that are value-for-money because they're outdated. All our picks are either the latest launches or belong to their company's current smartphone cycle. We've covered various price points, from $600 all the way down to $170. While your choice depends on your preferences, you can pick any one of these and expect a sleek screen, solid performance, long battery life, and great cameras.