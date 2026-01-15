Opera One R3 Update Adds Smarter AI That Understands Your Browsing

Opera has been serious about transforming the way people browse the web. In late 2024, the company said how we do this would dramatically change in two years. However, it already did: In 2025, an ocean of AI agentic browsers were released, including Opera Neon, OpenAI's Atlas, The Browser Company's Dia, and so on. While each of them have their own particularities, they all lack some of the most common features that make a browser good.

To focus on AI agentic functions, the first iterations of these browsers lacked features like bookmarks, favorites, importing extensions, or even everyday commands that we use in a browser that weren't available in these new ones. With that, Opera is going with a different approach by taking agentic AI features from its Neon experience to its mainstream option.

After more than a year since the last big update with the Opera One R2, the Norwegian company has revamped its main browser with Opera One R3, which adds a few AI features and several life quality improvements for anyone, like me, who has ditched Chrome and Safari for a smarter experience.