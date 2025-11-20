ChatGPT Atlas Gets iCloud Passkeys, Vertical Tabs, And More In Major Update

A month after OpenAI released its ChatGPT Atlas browser, its product lead announced on X that the software is getting several new features, with even more launching early next week. According to Adam Fry, Atlas is getting features that make this AI browser feel like a regular browser for everyday tasks.

For example, users can now import extensions, use Apple's iCloud passkeys, and set Google as their default search engine. The company has also added a few other tweaks, such as a new Downloads UI, settings to use Control + Tab to cycle to the most recently used tab, and select multiple tabs at once by using Shift + Click.

Of course, Atlas also improves ChatGPT usage with a new "Insert" button from the Ask ChatGPT sidebar, a faster Ask ChatGPT sidebar, and the biggest highlight of this update — vertical tabs — making the browser look more like the ChatGPT experience people know. Fry says it has been one of the most demanded features on the browser.