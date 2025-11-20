ChatGPT Atlas Gets iCloud Passkeys, Vertical Tabs, And More In Major Update
A month after OpenAI released its ChatGPT Atlas browser, its product lead announced on X that the software is getting several new features, with even more launching early next week. According to Adam Fry, Atlas is getting features that make this AI browser feel like a regular browser for everyday tasks.
For example, users can now import extensions, use Apple's iCloud passkeys, and set Google as their default search engine. The company has also added a few other tweaks, such as a new Downloads UI, settings to use Control + Tab to cycle to the most recently used tab, and select multiple tabs at once by using Shift + Click.
Of course, Atlas also improves ChatGPT usage with a new "Insert" button from the Ask ChatGPT sidebar, a faster Ask ChatGPT sidebar, and the biggest highlight of this update — vertical tabs — making the browser look more like the ChatGPT experience people know. Fry says it has been one of the most demanded features on the browser.
Here's what you need to know about ChatGPT Atlas
Following the trend of AI agentic browsers like Opera Neon and The Browser Company's Dia, OpenAI also released its own AI browser with Atlas. The browser no longer requires users to have a dedicated tab open in order to use ChatGPT, as it's integrated into the sidebar, so you can ask ChatGPT a question, summarize content in your current browser window, provide writing suggestions, analyze data, and other functions typically associated with ChatGPT.
Plus, Pro, and Business users have access to a new feature called Agent Mode, which OpenAI announced earlier this year. With Agent Mode, users can see the AI take actions on their behalf, such as ordering groceries for a cooking recipe, or compiling information into a brief for work.
OpenAI says users need to opt in to let the company use their content to train its AI models, and users can also disable ChatGPT's memory functions and browse in incognito mode to temporarily log out of ChatGPT.