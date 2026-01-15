Were You Affected By The Verizon Outage? You May Be Receiving Credits

On January 14, 2026, the Verizon mobile network experienced an outage that lasted most of the day and purportedly affected over two million customers (via Down Detector). By 10 p.m. EST, January 14, the outage was fixed, and Verizon issued an official statement on the ordeal apologizing for the inconvenience and offering a $20 credit, which "can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept."

"This credit isn't meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it's a way of acknowledging our customers' time and showing that this matters to us," Verizon's statement reads. Besides apologizing and promising to continue working hard "day and night to provide the outstanding network and service that people expect from Verizon," the company does not reveal what caused the outage, explain measures being taken, or mention how it plans to prevent future events like this. The good news is that if you were affected, like me, you should be able to log in to the myVerizon app and claim the credits soon, if not already.

It was odd for many Verizon users to see their home internet working just fine, even Wi-Fi on their phone, while the mobile network showed no signal at all — or in some cases, an SOS icon. I was one of the people affected for several hours on January 14. There was no way to send or receive texts, make or take calls, or handle anything data-related, at least not over mobile networks.