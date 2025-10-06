Verizon Plans To Use AI To Lure You Away From AT&T And T-Mobile
Verizon is apparently turning to AI to try to lure customers away from its competitors. A new promo, which claims customers can "bring your bill from AT&T or T-Mobile and we'll give you a better deal" has appeared online and in stores around the nation. The promo involves Verizon looking at your current bill and seeing what it can do to match your carrier's offerings with a deal of its own. But it won't be a human going over your bill line by line.
Instead, the trick, some Verizon employees revealed in a Reddit post, is that the promo is managed by AI. By that, we mean that the Verizon employees take a copy of your bill from AT&T or T-Mobile and feed it to an AI service, which then looks for discounts and other ways that Verizon can price match your current carrier's offering to potentially pry you away.
It isn't a guarantee, many note, despite the marketing. But it could be a good way to lower your monthly bill, especially if you're rocking a newer phone like the iPhone 17, which is already having issues with all three carriers.
How to take advantage of Verizon's deal
Verizon looking for new ways to engage with customers and pull them away from AT&T and T-Mobile isn't exactly surprising. Many have long lamented about the price difference between the three carriers, with all of them often marketing themselves as the most affordable service. With this new promotion, you just might be able to get yourself a better deal on your phone line. Based on comments made by people claiming to be Verizon employees, you just need to print out your bill, take it to Verizon, and let them feed it to the AI so they can find the discounts that apply.
There does appear to be some red tape, with one commentor noting that Verizon can't offer below a certain threshold on discounts. However, the only way to know for sure is to take your bill in and let Verizon look it over. Of course, this might raise some privacy concerns, especially since Verizon plans to feed your bill into an AI tool. Unfortunately, there's no real information about what the tool is, who built it, or whether or not it was even developed in-house by Verizon's team. So, that's a choice you'll have to make on your own.
Verizon says that whatever price it matches will be locked in for 36 months — though that lock-in won't include potential changes to taxes and fees. It's also worth knowing what you're getting into if you ever plan to upgrade your phone with Verizon.