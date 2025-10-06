Verizon Plans To Use AI To Lure You Away From AT&T And T-Mobile

Verizon looking for new ways to engage with customers and pull them away from AT&T and T-Mobile isn't exactly surprising. Many have long lamented about the price difference between the three carriers, with all of them often marketing themselves as the most affordable service. With this new promotion, you just might be able to get yourself a better deal on your phone line. Based on comments made by people claiming to be Verizon employees, you just need to print out your bill, take it to Verizon, and let them feed it to the AI so they can find the discounts that apply.

There does appear to be some red tape, with one commentor noting that Verizon can't offer below a certain threshold on discounts. However, the only way to know for sure is to take your bill in and let Verizon look it over. Of course, this might raise some privacy concerns, especially since Verizon plans to feed your bill into an AI tool. Unfortunately, there's no real information about what the tool is, who built it, or whether or not it was even developed in-house by Verizon's team. So, that's a choice you'll have to make on your own.

Verizon says that whatever price it matches will be locked in for 36 months — though that lock-in won't include potential changes to taxes and fees. It's also worth knowing what you're getting into if you ever plan to upgrade your phone with Verizon.