The iPhone 17 Is Already Having Issues With T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, And More
The iPhone 17 launch has been a big success for Apple, with the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro being sold out online at the time of this writing. While the iPhone 17 models are selling better than the previous series, Apple is dealing with a few hiccups. The iPhone 17 Pro's ScratchGate is the most prominent one, but buyers have also experienced occasional camera issues and Wi-Fi problems. On top of that, some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users have been affected by cellular connectivity issues on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other carriers. Interestingly, the iPhone Air doesn't seem to be affected, according to users.
First found by PhoneArena, several Reddit threads detail the connectivity issues some users have experienced. Temporarily disconnecting from the carrier network will lead to all sorts of problems, including dropped calls and issues with apps that rely on an internet connection. However, the cellular issues aren't permanent. The iPhone 17 phones will reconnect to the network after losing the signal.
That's still a problem, but one that Apple may be able to fix via a software update, considering the symptoms. The fact that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users have experienced connectivity issues with the iPhone 17 models indicates it's not a problem related to a single mobile operator. Also, PhoneArena ran a poll asking users about their cellular experience on the new phones, finding that fewer than 50% of respondents encountered issues. That suggests the problem is significant, but not all buyers experienced dropped signals. The implication is that, again, the hardware is not to blame.
Apple is aware of the iPhone 17 cellular issues
"I just got off the phone with an Apple senior advisor who confirmed that they are having issues with iPhone 17 and cellular signals," Reddit user SubstantialBaker128 said earlier this week. "I have eSIMs from all three major carriers and all have been sporadic. I'll go from 4 bars with 5G UW on Verizon and 5G+ on AT&T, 5G UC on T-Mobile, to nothing on all three. Dropped calls and texts that won't send — all in places that my previous iPhone had zero issues." The Redditor said that Apple is working on the bug but there's no estimate on when a fix will be available.
Responding to the same thread, Reddit user Ancient_Cockroach said a senior Apple Support adviser informed them that the best thing Apple can do is replace the device. The tests Apple ran on the affected unit said everything looked fine. The user described the user experience as "Super frustrating. I'll be driving, streaming music, and boom no more music for a few minutes. Zero bars, SOS mode, and then LTE comes back, then 5G. Takes about 15-30 seconds." They added they live in a major metro area where they never had cellular issues with the iPhone 15 Pro.
Finally, Reddit user Better-Patient-223 said Apple support completed a network configuration on the iPhone 17 Pro. The user should wait 24 hours for the network configuration to save on the phone, at which point the service should be stable.
What can you do?
The iPhone 17 models should feature improved cellular connectivity over their predecessors, especially the Pro models. The camera plate on the back has a built-in antenna. Reviewers like Mrwhosetheboss noted the improved 5G signal, though he tested the handset in the UK, using a physical SIM card. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users who bought an iPhone 17 version in the U.S. all use eSIM cards. A person in Europe responding to the Reddit threads experienced the same issue when using an eSIM. The new iPhone 17 versions also feature Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 modems that handle cellular connectivity, including 5G. Only the iPhone Air features Apple's custom C1X model.
While iPhone 17 users affected by the cellular connectivity bug can't exactly fix the problem, it's worth trying to reset the phone, to see if the problem goes away. Talking to Apple Support is also advisable, as they might offer additional guidance. Worst-case scenario, you'll have to return the device until a fix is possible.
According to Tom's Guide, one person said on Reddit that an update to the current iOS 26 developer beta release (iOS 26.1 beta 1) fixed the problem. Reddit user mysterioussilas said in a thread earlier this week that they updated to iOS 26 beta and that seems to have addressed the problem. But then they updated the comment to say the cellular connectivity problem was still there.