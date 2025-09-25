The iPhone 17 Is Already Having Issues With T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, And More

The iPhone 17 launch has been a big success for Apple, with the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro being sold out online at the time of this writing. While the iPhone 17 models are selling better than the previous series, Apple is dealing with a few hiccups. The iPhone 17 Pro's ScratchGate is the most prominent one, but buyers have also experienced occasional camera issues and Wi-Fi problems. On top of that, some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max users have been affected by cellular connectivity issues on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other carriers. Interestingly, the iPhone Air doesn't seem to be affected, according to users.

First found by PhoneArena, several Reddit threads detail the connectivity issues some users have experienced. Temporarily disconnecting from the carrier network will lead to all sorts of problems, including dropped calls and issues with apps that rely on an internet connection. However, the cellular issues aren't permanent. The iPhone 17 phones will reconnect to the network after losing the signal.

That's still a problem, but one that Apple may be able to fix via a software update, considering the symptoms. The fact that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users have experienced connectivity issues with the iPhone 17 models indicates it's not a problem related to a single mobile operator. Also, PhoneArena ran a poll asking users about their cellular experience on the new phones, finding that fewer than 50% of respondents encountered issues. That suggests the problem is significant, but not all buyers experienced dropped signals. The implication is that, again, the hardware is not to blame.