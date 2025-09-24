Thinking About Upgrading Your iPhone With Verizon? Here's 4 Things You Need To Know
Waiting years or even longer to upgrade your iPhone is a great way to save money, but it also can leave you with a slow, antiquated device. If your iPhone isn't compatible to run iOS 26, you may be missing out on some really cool features. It may be time to upgrade to the latest iPhone with iOS 26 if you're struggling with an older one with a busted Lightning connector. If it's been a while since you've made the jump, or you're simply thinking about switching carriers, then the Verizon mobile network may be the way to go.
Whether you're a new customer or a returning customer, Verizon makes it easy to upgrade your iPhone on a semi-regular basis thanks to its early upgrade program. While brand-new customers may be eligible for additional offers and promotions, virtually anyone can get involved in the early upgrade program so long as they own or have paid off a certain portion of their device, the device itself meets Verizon's standards, and you properly return your device to the carrier should you need to.
If you own your device, the company can work with you towards a trade-in value of a new phone, and the company even accepts smartwatches and tablets that you can trade in for credit towards a new device as well. However, if you're interested in updating your iPhone more frequently, the early upgrade program may be the way to go.
Only certain iPhone models are eligible for early upgrades
If you're looking to take advantage of Verizon's early upgrade program, only certain iPhone models are eligible. For this program, any model from the iPhone 14 to the latest iPhone 17 series is acceptable, and any model from the lineup is fine. That means if you have an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max, you're eligible, but Verizon will also accept baseline, Plus, Pro Max, and mini models. You will also need to have used the iPhone with Verizon's mobile services for 30 days, and have paid off at least 50% of the device's retail price.
In addition to being available only for specific models, the device must also meet certain criteria regarding its condition. The iPhone must have a functioning battery and the ability to power on and off. The screen must be intact and functioning; there can be no breaks or cracks in the glass. You also need to ensure that the charging port is present, operational, and free of water damage and corrosion. All password-protection features must be disabled or turned off, including things such as Find My iPhone. Devices for trade-in will be valued based on their condition and market value.
For the iPhone, there are a few more carrier-specific requirements. For the device to be eligible, it needs to be the same device that you originally purchased through your device payment agreement, a Certified Like-New Replacement issued to you by Verizon, or a replacement phone provided by a device protection option that Verizon has approved, such as AppleCare or something offered by a Verizon-Approved Retailer.
Upgrading early can be time-sensitive
So long as your account isn't past due and you own the device you're looking to replace, you can upgrade a device on your Verizon account at any time if you purchase the new phone at retail price. If you are interested in taking advantage of the early upgrade program, you'll once again need to meet certain criteria.
If you plan to enter into a device payment agreement, which essentially involves financing the device over a period of time, you are eligible to upgrade as long as your original agreement is paid off, or you purchased the device at a discount after signing a 2-year contract, and it has now ended. You can also be eligible for the early upgrade program if you pre-order any eligible device through Verizon's device payment agreement and activate it. There may also be a $40 upgrade fee whenever any line changes to a new phone.
Something else to keep in mind is that Verizon has a stipulation requiring any early upgrade purchase of a new qualifying device to be made either through a device payment agreement or financed through a Verizon Visa Card. This method must be the same as the method you used when you bought your previous device. So, if you purchased your last device through Verizon Visa Card financing, you must do so again for the new device as well.
You'll need to return your old device
If your old device is eligible for the early upgrade program, you'll likely need to return it to Verizon. For this, you may need your carrier information and IMEI number, but should you complete the transaction online, Verizon will send you the new device alongside a protective envelope. You will place the old device in the envelope and pack it into the new device's box. Apply the return label to the box, and deliver it to the carrier listed on the label or request a pickup. Remember to keep the tracking number.
Should you need a replacement, the fastest way to get a new shipping label will be through the My Verizon app.
-
Open the app, ensure you're logged in, and then select the Me tab.
-
Tap Orders from the Account links area.
-
Scroll down to the bottom and select "Documents & Receipts."
-
Under the Orders section, select "View orders."
-
Locate your order and then select "View details" to view delivery information.
Failing to return your old device within 30 days after upgrading will result in the remaining balance of the original device payment agreement appearing on your next bill. There's also a chance that your original device may be sent back to you if it does not meet Verizon's specifications, including the old phone not being in working condition, the company receiving it too late, or it not being the correct device. Verizon will provide reasoning for the return when it sends back your old device.
Find the value of your old iPhone
Remember that you can check your upgrade eligibility at any time through the Device overview section on My Verizon. You can also make any upgrades from this page. Upon scrolling down to view your devices, you should see the words 'Upgrade now' under any eligible device. You can also select a device and then choose 'Check Upgrade Options' to view more details.
You can also check the trade-in value of virtually any phone through Verizon's Trade-In page. Simply tap Get started, answer a few questions about yourself and your device, and then Verizon will provide some information regarding the value of the device. Should you decide to trade in your phone to Verizon at that time, the company will send you a prepaid shipping package so that you can return the phone to them. From here, Verizon will thoroughly evaluate the phone and send you a Verizon gift card or credit your account directly for the price of the old device.
An important thing to remember is that you can call Verizon and talk to a representative at any time. While it is possible to trade in your device online, it may be far easier to accomplish this in person. You can use Verizon's store locator to check for any available locations near you. Otherwise, enjoy your new iPhone!