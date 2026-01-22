Jason Momoa's Highly Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Apple TV Series Is A Must-Watch
It's been about six years and some change since Apple first revealed its streaming service, Apple TV. In that time, there's been plenty of shows that folks can watch again and again, but considering everything the service releases, it can be easy to overlook certain content. After all, when you're still waiting on "Severance" to answer some of your burning questions, it may not leave any room in your brain to think about anything else. This glut of material to watch may be a reason some folks overlooked a certain TV series starring DC Universe alumnus Jason Momoa.
Whether you're a fan of Momoa or not, Apple TV's "See" is definitely worth checking out. Though critics seem to have mixed feelings about Season 1 based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores, audiences have been giving the action-drama solid marks across its three-season span. Back in 2019, Momoa even went so far as to say he prefers "See" over "Game of Thrones." You'll have to decide for yourself whether or not this is true.
Of course, if you're really looking for anything and everything involving Jason Momoa, it's worth noting that Apple TV also has a pretty epic historical drama known as "Chief of War" that's available to stream at the time of this writing. However, if you're looking for dystopian action from acclaimed names in Hollywood, then checking out everything "See" has to offer is absolutely worthwhile.
Jason Momoa's goes dystopian in Apple TV's See
When Apple TV first premiered on November 1, 2019, it arrived with a wealth of shows, including "For All Mankind," which we think is one of the best alternative history shows currently streaming; "The Morning Show," which we had plenty of thoughts about; and "See" from Steven Knight, who astute fans may recognize as the writer of the highly-acclaimed "Peaky Blinders." While many are no doubt excited for "Peaky Blinders" to get a new wave of content, Knight's other series is worth checking out in the meantime.
"See" takes viewers into a distant, brutal future where humanity is ravaged by a lethal virus. To worsen matters, those who do survive the outbreak are left blind. However, when Baba Voss (Momoa) fathers a set of twins that are born with the ability to see, it takes him on a journey where he must defend his tribe from Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), someone who wants to see Voss's children destroyed at any cost. Along with Momoa and Hoeks, "See" also stars Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, and Archie Madekwe.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the Apple TV series holds a 63% Tomatometer rating and a 84% Popcornmeter rating. In a 2019 review for IGN, writer David Griffin states, "While the overarching story is super weird at times, Knight is able to ground his story with a sense of humanity that's refreshing for a post-apocalyptic series." You can find "See" streaming on Apple TV, and we can give you the lowdown on everything you need to know about the service.