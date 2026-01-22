Jason Momoa's Highly Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Apple TV Series Is A Must-Watch

It's been about six years and some change since Apple first revealed its streaming service, Apple TV. In that time, there's been plenty of shows that folks can watch again and again, but considering everything the service releases, it can be easy to overlook certain content. After all, when you're still waiting on "Severance" to answer some of your burning questions, it may not leave any room in your brain to think about anything else. This glut of material to watch may be a reason some folks overlooked a certain TV series starring DC Universe alumnus Jason Momoa.

Whether you're a fan of Momoa or not, Apple TV's "See" is definitely worth checking out. Though critics seem to have mixed feelings about Season 1 based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores, audiences have been giving the action-drama solid marks across its three-season span. Back in 2019, Momoa even went so far as to say he prefers "See" over "Game of Thrones." You'll have to decide for yourself whether or not this is true.

Of course, if you're really looking for anything and everything involving Jason Momoa, it's worth noting that Apple TV also has a pretty epic historical drama known as "Chief of War" that's available to stream at the time of this writing. However, if you're looking for dystopian action from acclaimed names in Hollywood, then checking out everything "See" has to offer is absolutely worthwhile.