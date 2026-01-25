5 Cheaper Alternatives To AirPods Pro Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the most popular premium wireless earbuds, with the AirPods Pro 3 being the newest version. These have been on the market for a while now, and their standout features have started to make themselves clear. Features like active noise cancellation, live translation, premium audio quality, and spatial audio, however, come at a cost with the AirPods Pro 3. The flagship earbuds retail for $249, and many of their most sought-after features can be found in similar products with a lower price point.

Brands like Google and Samsung have flagship options of their own, for example, and the marketplace is littered with budget brands that deliver quality buds for less. The key is finding wireless earbuds that don't compromise on quality to undercut the price of the AirPods Pro. With so many options out there, we decided to track down some AirPods Pro alternatives that both cost less and still offer a quality listening experience. We aimed to find options that replicate some of the AirPods Pro's most popular features but do so with less strain on your wallet.