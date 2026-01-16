NASA's Artemis II Rocket Is Making A Slow And Steady Trek Before Take Off

NASA is getting ready to send astronauts beyond Earth's orbit for the first time in decades. On track to launch its Artemis II mission as early as February, NASA will spend the next month preparing to send its first crewed mission to the Moon in half a century. The next stage is a particularly tricky one, as the space agency looks to tackle one of the more overlooked aspects of space travel: getting the rockets to the pad.

Although it sounds like a relatively simple proposition, the issue is a common one for spaceflight. Dubbed "roll out," NASA scientists are aiming to begin moving the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft from their stead at the Vehicle Assembling Building to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center on January 17, 2026. The process, which could take up to 12 hours, will see NASA's crawler-transporter 2 carry the spacecraft along the four-mile stretch. Because the stack weighs an incredible 11 million pounds, the transporter will need to carry the payload at a rate of approximately 1 mile an hour.

For NASA, the roll out constitutes another major milestone in its journey back to the moon. On Artemis II, NASA will send four astronauts to fly around the moon and back over the course of ten days. The mission, which follows the 2022 Artemis I mission, is expected to commence no later than April 2026, setting the stage for the upcoming Artemis III, the world's first mission to the lunar South Pole.