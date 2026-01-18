5 Phone Carriers To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports

Having a cell phone is a necessity in the modern era. They do far more than simply make phone calls. From content creation to reporting, even the most basic smartphone can function as an all-in-one device for your life. As technology advances, the smartphones in our pockets are getting better and more budget-friendly. But what many people don't always take into account is the carrier that they end up choosing. Not all of them are the same, and you could end up with a futuristic Phantom Ultimate G Fold phone that feels anything but thanks to a poor carrier. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has put together a list where they highlighted some of the worst carriers based on data collected.

We have also researched a plethora of complaints from customers regarding the companies on this list to see what users are actually saying on discussion boards, across social media, and through various consumer review websites. You might be surprised at what companies were tagged as the worst. Some are major corporations that have a history of issues, while some others are lesser-known carriers that you may have never heard of before.