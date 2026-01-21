4 USB Gadgets Under $50 That Deserve A Spot In Your Laptop Bag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether to coffee shops, client offices, home workspaces, airport lounges, or hotel rooms, working on your laptop can take you just about anywhere. The mobility common to laptops makes them appealing to professionals, students, and creatives. But even if you have one of the best laptops on the market, you may still be short on the full laptop experience. The accessories you keep in your laptop bag can add all kinds of functionality to your computer, and there are a lot of USB gadgets to consider.

You can find anything from cheap, gimmicky USB accessories to bulky, specialized equipment that isn't likely to appeal to many users. Here we want to focus on some of the middle ground. We've given ourselves a budget of $50 per product, and have tracked down USB gadgets we feel are worth keeping in your laptop bag. Whether you have multiple devices you need to connect to your laptop, a hard drive without enough storage space, or a need for better lighting when you're on the go, these USB gadgets offer practical value and affordability for laptop users of all kinds.