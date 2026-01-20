China's First 'Flying Aircraft Carrier' Just Completed Its Test Flight

We have seen a myriad of drone advancements in recent years — from solar-powered drones designed to fly forever to swarms of MIT-created insect drones to help with pollination. However, China's latest advancement, a massive drone mothership called Jiu Tian, has to be one of the most intriguing to hit the runway yet.

The massive aircraft, which has a 25-meter wingspan and measures 16.35 meters long (roughly an 82-foot wingspan and 54-foot length), has actually taken off. Its developer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), performed the craft's maiden voyage in December 2025 over the Shaanxi Province, roughly a year after its original introduction.

Videos of the massive UAV taking off and landing have appeared online since its debut, with reports about the aircraft noting that it supports a maximum takeoff weight of 16 metric tons as well as a payload capacity of 6,000 kilograms. It is also slated to operate for up to 12 hours, with a maximum ferry range of 7,000 kilometers, the AVIC told CGTN Europe. This makes the aircraft ideal for deep ocean missions, and its maximum capacities and designated hardpoints mean it can carry a variety of weapons, with a capacity of 100 drones.