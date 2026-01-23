Why Do Electrical Plug Prongs Have Holes In Them?

Harvey Hubbell's original design for detachable plugs included the installation of two small nubs on the inside of the outlet. The idea was that, when you inserted a plug into an outlet, the indents (and later holes) on the prongs would lock onto the nubs, helping to keep the plug in place. If you disassembled an old outlet, you would find the ball bearings used in this process.

Modern outlets no longer need this locking system and instead keep plugs in place with a combination of friction and pressure. Standalone devices like smart plugs have no need for the old setup either. There is some speculation that manufacturers still add the holes to the prongs because it saves a little bit of money in materials, but user safety is a much more practical reason to keep them.

Some device and appliance manufacturers insert small plastic ties into the holes of the prongs, usually with a small placard attached with instructions or warnings, such as whether you should plug it into a power strip or extension cord. As long as that tie is in there, the device cannot be plugged in, so a user would first need to remove it. Naturally, if a user removes the tie, they will see the warning placard. Essentially, this is a way for manufacturers to ensure users see vital instructions before using the plug for the first time. You could also use the holes to lock down something potentially dangerous, like power tools, and prevent children from activating them without a key.