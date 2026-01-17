Wyze Scale Ultra BodyScan Review: Matching The Competition At A Fraction Of The Cost

At 15.43 x 13.39 x 2.13 inches, the Wyze Scale Ultra BodyScan is thicker and larger than your average bathroom scale, but it doesn't necessarily feel overly huge. The surface uses ITO-coated glass for the conductivity needed to measure body composition, and anti-slip contacts keep things stable while you're standing on it. You can get it in black or white, so it should fit into most bathrooms without looking out of place. I'm reviewing the black model.

The design looks reasonably premium, though it's not the sturdiest smart scale out there. Wyze has leaned on plastic to keep costs down, which does affect how durable the whole scale feels. It doesn't come across as cheap or flimsy — it just doesn't have the heft you'd get from pricier alternatives. While I wasn't using the aforementioned $500 Withings Body Scan before, I was using an alternative Withings scale, which definitely has a more premium build. But again, it's not a huge deal, and the build of the Wyze model is still acceptable.

The 4.3-inch TFT color display is one of the standout elements here. It's bright enough that you can actually read your metrics right on the scale without pulling out your phone every time. That immediacy makes a real difference in the daily routine. You can customize what's shown on the screen during measurements as well, so if you have one metric in particular you're tracking, you can visually see your progress as you go. The only exception to that is your heart rate, which can only be viewed in the app.

Christian de Looper / BGR

The extendable BodyScan handle houses the electrodes that measure your upper body when you grip it. The extension and retraction mechanism works smoothly, though you'll want to guide it back down gently rather than letting it snap back. It's not a huge deal, and you can still take basic weight measurements without picking up the handle if you prefer to only take comprehensive scans every now and then.

Four AAA batteries power the scale, and they're included in the box. Wyze claims up to eight months of battery life, which should be plenty for most people and means you don't have to worry about charging yet another device. I wasn't able to test the claims of battery life in my short time with the scale, but I might have preferred a rechargeable battery instead. I don't mind moving the scale to charge it if it's only once or twice per year, but I do mind having the batteries run out and having to buy more.