The Reason Why Wyze Security Cameras Are So Cheap
There are many gadgets that can help make your home more secure, and even some must-have smart home security devices, like motion sensors, that almost everyone should consider investing in. But if you've been looking into buying a DIY security camera system specifically, then the chances are high that you've come across Wyze. The company's offerings tend to be a more affordable option to some of the higher-cost home security systems out there, like Ring and Arlo. And since some brands like Ring might cost upwards of $100 depending on the model, comparable Wyze models might set you back only $40 to $50 and offer similar resolution and features. So how does Wyze do it? How does the company keep its prices so low?
To fully answer this question, we have to look at a couple of different points. First, Wyze has locked a lot of its more premium features — like package detection, pet detection, and more — behind its monthly subscription. While this has led to complaints from customers, it does help to cut down the initial cost. However, because you pay for those advanced features over time, the cost may add up in the long run. Still, if you want cost-effective cameras, Wyze Cam Plus can be a great deal at just $2.99 a month per camera, which is very affordable compared to some competitors like Ring, which can run upwards of $49.99 a year for even just one camera. Wyze also offers an unlimited camera license for $9.99 a month, allowing you to set up your home security how you want.
Outsourcing manufacturing for lower hardware costs
There's also the other factor, which is hardware. While many tech companies tend to rely on different manufacturers to get various items for their supply chain — Apple uses some Samsung parts, Qualcomm supplies chipsets to various manufacturers, etc. — Wyze purchases its devices from other manufacturers, allowing it to outsource the costs of manufacturing to companies in countries with cheaper costs, most notably China and Taiwan.
This is something that the company has admitted to on X, with it stating that it relies on Tianjin Hualai Technology to produce its products, but that it always has full control of the API features as well as the full customer experience. Tianjin Hulai is also a product supplier for Roku.
The downside to Wyze relying on someone else to make its products is that ultimately the company doesn't have any official way to control the quality of the hardware beyond just not buying it. This has led to many concerns about reliability and complaints that the quality of the devices is poor — something users on Reddit have shared over the past several years. So while outsourcing appears to be saving Wyze money, it hasn't helped with the company's reputation for overall hardware reliability. There have even been complaints that the company's software leaves a lot to be desired, with some longtime users abandoning ship due to ongoing connectivity issues with no determinable fix in sight.
Is a low-cost Wyze security system suitable for your needs?
Ultimately, only you can truly decide whether Wyze is a brand that fits your needs. While the camera hardware is cost-effective and comparable to other brands, the litany of customer issues is also something to keep in mind. However, bad actors continue to improve the way they come at newer tech, and some hackers even use Wi-Fi jammers to evade home security systems. Whether you're using a more expensive monitored DIY system or something a bit cheaper like Wyze, there are always going to be pitfalls to look out for.
Additionally, you'll always want to make sure you take full advantage of the different ways you can protect your smart home. Wyze claims that it doesn't cut corners with its hardware, and while the community doesn't always believe that, the cameras do offer premium features such as 1080p, 2K, and 4K recording, as well as non-infrared night vision, and what the company calls "high-quality housings," which are designed to remain durable in any type of weather. Much like any DIY system, Wyze also offers advanced motion tracking, though the community has had some mixed opinions about how effective it actually is.
If you're thinking about buying a Wyze security camera, make sure to compare it to other options in your budget range. If it suits your needs best, then there's nothing wrong with trying it and seeing how far it will take you.