The Reason Why Wyze Security Cameras Are So Cheap

There are many gadgets that can help make your home more secure, and even some must-have smart home security devices, like motion sensors, that almost everyone should consider investing in. But if you've been looking into buying a DIY security camera system specifically, then the chances are high that you've come across Wyze. The company's offerings tend to be a more affordable option to some of the higher-cost home security systems out there, like Ring and Arlo. And since some brands like Ring might cost upwards of $100 depending on the model, comparable Wyze models might set you back only $40 to $50 and offer similar resolution and features. So how does Wyze do it? How does the company keep its prices so low?

To fully answer this question, we have to look at a couple of different points. First, Wyze has locked a lot of its more premium features — like package detection, pet detection, and more — behind its monthly subscription. While this has led to complaints from customers, it does help to cut down the initial cost. However, because you pay for those advanced features over time, the cost may add up in the long run. Still, if you want cost-effective cameras, Wyze Cam Plus can be a great deal at just $2.99 a month per camera, which is very affordable compared to some competitors like Ring, which can run upwards of $49.99 a year for even just one camera. Wyze also offers an unlimited camera license for $9.99 a month, allowing you to set up your home security how you want.