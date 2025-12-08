5 Ways To Protect Your Smart Home From Hackers

The safest way to protect your smart home from hackers is to cut it off from the internet completely. That doesn't mean you won't be able to communicate with your smart devices. Instead, set up a local network inside your home. This will enable the devices to communicate with each other and you, without the need for external servers, so outsiders won't be able to reach them.

You can use your router to set up a smart-home network. Some routers allow you to block the internet for selected devices or SSIDs (network names) through the Parental Controls feature. Check if your router allows this, and then set up a network, or a subnet for smart devices, and disable internet access for it. You can also use a local hub or a controller that doesn't have access to cloud services. Many home-automation platforms support local control. For example, most smart home security gadgets can work without the internet, so they don't need to be online.

Finally, check that some of the smart devices in your home do not leak metadata, even if they're encrypted. Someone can infer your activity just by watching your network traffic patterns. Keeping everything offline will greatly reduce this risk. However, there's a drawback: You'll lose remote access to your smart home. That means you'll no longer be able to set up the thermometer moments before you come home, or turn the lights on while you're away.