Intruders Can Use Wi-Fi Jammers To Evade Your Home Security - Here's How

While Wi-Fi jammers sound intimidating, the good news is that it is exceptionally difficult for criminals to obtain these devices, let alone use them. The odds of a common criminal actually obtaining a functional Wi-Fi jammer are low at best due to the stringent laws around their sale and use. Even if they did get one, using a Wi-Fi jammer is not as simple as walking up to your front door and flipping a switch. Jammers only work if you know a network's frequency and the devices connected to it.

To obtain this information, a burglar would have to case your home and spy on your Wi-Fi network, which could leave them open to being caught on security cameras or you could catch them connecting to your signal. It's for these reasons that actual reports of successful Wi-Fi jammer use by burglars are few and far between. There have been some incidents with presumed usage of Wi-Fi jammers due to alarms not triggering, but this is merely speculation on the part of authorities. Even so, if you're concerned about a burglar attacking your network in this manner, there are a couple of measures you can take.

Like using a smart security system that's shored up against jamming attacks. Certain brands like SimpliSafe have failsafes that automatically send reports if a jamming attack is suspected. You might also opt for smart security cameras that are connected directly to your home network via an ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi, which makes them impervious to jamming.