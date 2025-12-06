How To Check Who Is Connected To Your Wi-Fi (And Why You Should)

The precise means by which you can check who or what is using your personal Wi-Fi will depend somewhat on what kind of Wi-Fi setup you have. Different Wi-Fi services and devices may make it easier to see what devices are currently connected than others. If you get your internet through a Google Nest Wi-Fi router, checking connections is as simple as opening the Google Home or Google Wi-Fi apps on your smartphone. On either app, you can check which devices are currently connected to your network and get identifying information like data usage and IP address. If there's an address or device you don't recognize on there, it might be time to change your password.

Alternatively, there are various third-party utilities that can be installed on your PC and used to check your network status, such as Wireless Network Watcher and Fing. Both of these apps will generate simple lists of every device currently connected to your router, showing their device name, address, network adapter, and other identifying information. Fing, in particular, lets you directly block connected devices, but again, a Wi-Fi password change will usually suffice for removing unauthorized users.

You can also try opening your web browser on your computer and typing your IP address into the address bar to open your router's interface directly. This will show a list of connected devices and their addresses, though this information can be a little difficult to parse if you don't know what you're looking for.