Your Wi-Fi Router Might Be Spying On You - Here's How To Stop It

Preserving your privacy online can be a difficult prospect. Whether by devising uncrackable passwords or using a VPN, users continue to seek new means of preventing someone from spying on their Wi-Fi Networks. An underrated aspect of online security, however, is the hardware itself. Router suppliers in particular have garnered the ire of some critics due to their position at the nexus of their customers' data, making them uniquely capable of infringing upon the privacy of their clients. A recent report by CNET opens a window into the industry's privacy practices by reviewing over 30,000 words of fine print and reaching out to representatives for seven of the largest providers, namely Arris, TP-Link, Eero, D-Link, Asus, Google Nest, and Netgear. The results were less clear-cut than you'd hope. For the most part, company privacy policies were long, opaque, and convoluted documents likely crafted to create as much of a legal gray area as possible. Unfortunately, such documents make it incredibly difficult for the average user to discern the privacy protections of their selected providers. And while most denied selling browsing information, all were found to collect user data for use in marketing or system maintenance.

The issue made headlines in December 2024 when the Wall Street Journal reported that the Departments of Commerce and Justice were discussing banning TP-Link, one of the country's most popular routers, due to national security concerns. Such actions regard the company's potential link to the Chinese government, whose national security laws compel internet companies to share data with the military. Although no bans have come to fruition, the controversy raises serious questions regarding the security and privacy of popular Wi-Fi routers.