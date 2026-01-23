5 3D Printing Rules Every DIYer Needs To Know

Technologically and functionally speaking, 3D printing is amazing. You can create virtually anything using the right printer. The world's largest 3D printer can create a whole house in under 80 hours. Of course, that's an industrial-sized printer, not something consumers would own or have access to. Closer to home, you can use a printer to make things like stands for your electronics, chess and board game pieces, cable organizers, and a host of useful knickknacks, especially if you're just starting with the technology. Here's what you don't often hear: For every successful project, there are many that fail — around 31% of all printing projects fail, and it can happen for a myriad of reasons.

Whether you're an experienced designer, hobbyist, or just your average DIY enthusiast looking to create some small components for your various projects, it always helps to understand some basic guidelines surrounding 3D printing tech. Doing so won't outright eliminate problems or failed prints, but it will significantly mitigate errors and their severity. Here are some 3D printing rules that every DIYer should know and follow, to the best of their abilities.