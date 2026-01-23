3 Reasons You Should Always Update Your TV's Software

If you have a smart device, it probably offers and needs regular software updates. This is true for your smartphone, tablet, robot vacuum cleaner, smart lights, and even your TV. Gone are the days when your TV would only stream what was available through a cable subscription.

Modern TVs are usually smart, as they have a proper operating system, connect to Wi-Fi, and have their own offering of apps, free channels, and other perks. For example, some Samsung TVs offer famous artworks so you can display them on your screen while you're not watching TV, while others can even work as gaming consoles thanks to an Xbox subscription, and more.

That being said, you should keep it updated whenever there's a new software version available to ensure you have the best experience on your smart TV. While you can ignore the updates for a while, there are a few reasons why TV manufacturers continue to develop the software of TVs they've already sold. While the steps to update your TV's software vary, usually the manufacturers push notifications on your TV when it's connected to the internet. Here's why you shouldn't ignore that push.