3 Reasons You Should Always Update Your TV's Software
If you have a smart device, it probably offers and needs regular software updates. This is true for your smartphone, tablet, robot vacuum cleaner, smart lights, and even your TV. Gone are the days when your TV would only stream what was available through a cable subscription.
Modern TVs are usually smart, as they have a proper operating system, connect to Wi-Fi, and have their own offering of apps, free channels, and other perks. For example, some Samsung TVs offer famous artworks so you can display them on your screen while you're not watching TV, while others can even work as gaming consoles thanks to an Xbox subscription, and more.
That being said, you should keep it updated whenever there's a new software version available to ensure you have the best experience on your smart TV. While you can ignore the updates for a while, there are a few reasons why TV manufacturers continue to develop the software of TVs they've already sold. While the steps to update your TV's software vary, usually the manufacturers push notifications on your TV when it's connected to the internet. Here's why you shouldn't ignore that push.
Get new features and bug fixes
Since TVs have become smart, this also means they can continue to be improved. The Home Menu can get a design tweak, they can get faster by fixing software issues, or even get an improvement on how to adjust the display and sound settings.
Updating your smart TV is so important that Samsung now offers seven years of software upgrades to all of its TVs, starting with the models introduced in 2023. This change helps ensure the longevity of consumers' products and reduces e-waste.
Moreover, Samsung has previously added a variety of useful features to its TVs through software updates such as support for HDR10+ on compatible QLED and NeoQLED TVs, Gaming Hub for compatible TVs, and expanded SmartThings support. The same is true for LG, which also improved the gaming experience on some of its TVs, improved Dolby Vision capabilities, and more. That said, if you rarely update your TV, you might be missing something big that might be available to you for free.
Avoid app incompatibility
Another big reason to keep your TV software up to date is to avoid app incompatibility. Imagine you just bought a brand new TV, you try to open the YouTube app, and it doesn't work. Well, the main reason could be that YouTube changed the requirement for device connection to its service, meaning that besides making sure the app is up to date (usually these updates happen automatically on TVs), you also need to make sure your TV is running the latest version.
Samsung says this can happen with Netflix, YouTube, and even with general broadcast channels, as sometimes a system update is required to keep the offering of the current (or new) services you have. These updates also ensure the apps running on your TV bring you the best experience, avoid possible bugs, let you have the latest features on those apps, and enjoy a smoother and more stable version overall.
Protect your TV from possible attacks
Last but not least, devices connected to the internet can suffer attacks from hackers or other malicious agents. A recent Albiriox attack targeting Android devices is one of the many examples. While most sophisticated attacks require the person to be on your Wi-Fi or physically where the device is, keeping your products updated does no harm, especially if we're talking about something as personal as a TV.
Back in 2024, Bitdefender found out that thousands of LG TVs were vulnerable to exploits that LG quickly fixed through a webOS update. Even though most modern smart TVs don't have access to a camera or a microphone, they might connect with several other home devices, like security cameras, sensors, fridges, and so on. Having one device a victim of a cyberattack can put the rest of your house in danger, and by updating your TV, you can help avoid these attacks, as manufacturers frequently patch security fixes and other issues that people might discover when using the TV.
It's a little precaution that can make a huge difference to your digital life. That said, the next time you see that your smart TV is asking for a software update, take five minutes to get the new version and ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes on your big screen.