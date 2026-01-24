5 Must-Watch Netflix Sci-Fi Shows You Can Binge In A Few Days

Remake fatigue is certainly a thing. It often feels like Hollywood is out of ideas, as studios continually regurgitate the same plotlines. This is perhaps why remakes often get a bad rap, sometimes perceived as being a pale imitation of a better-told original. This is not the case for Netflix sci-fi exclusive "Lost in Space." While it is something of a reboot, it follows only a few beats from the original 1965 show, such as including an evil doctor and a giant robot. This time around, things are much more serious, with acting and story quality that suit the many dire situations the Robinsons are often thrust into.

As far as the acting goes, Parker Posey is an absolute standout as the evil Dr. Smith, but rest assured, the rest of the cast — including the children — hold their own. This makes for a solid adventure that focuses on family dynamics through character exploration. The solid pacing, where new story arcs rarely outlast their welcome, also aids the series.

Each episode averages 50-60 minutes, similar to the original show, just without all the campiness. There are three seasons in total, with the first two offering 10 episodes and the third and final season offering eight. That averages out to a little under 28 hours of TV, and if you binge that at four episodes a day, you'll finish in a week. Bump that up to six episodes a day, and you'll be done in four days, proving "Lost in Space" a top choice for binge-watching.