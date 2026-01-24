The Beats App On Android Has A Major Feature Apple Desperately Needs To Bring To AirPods
Every once in a while, Apple updates the firmware of its AirPods, as it recently did with the new AirPods Pro 3 models. While the company usually says these updates improve the stability of the earbuds in addition to other bug fixes, Apple also introduces more features occasionally. In the past few months, the company added Live Translation to these earbuds, and it continued to expand the feature to new languages. That said, it's only natural that users want these features as soon as possible.
Technically, Apple offers a guide on how to update your AirPods firmware. However, it isn't as straightforward as you would imagine. The process requires a bit of luck and a lot of waiting. On the contrary, Beats — a brand owned by Apple — offers a more straightforward way to update the firmware on its earbuds when paired with an Android device. Now that's quite an irony, since Apple's own earbuds seem to work better with a competitor's operating system than its own.
Apple needs to add a firmware update button for AirPods on iPhone
If you own a pair of headphones from Beats, such as the latest Powerbeats Pro 2, and you have an Android phone, you're probably using the Beats app already. Apart from controlling the different functions on the earbuds, the app can also be used to update your headphones' firmware. When a firmware update is available, it appears on top of the app. From there, tap the Update button and follow the instructions. In a matter of minutes, your earbuds will be updated to the latest firmware version.
On the other hand, if you use the same Beats headphones with an iPhone, there's no straightforward update button or process. You need to put your earbuds inside the case and close the lid, connect the case to a power source, and keep your iPhone, iPad, or Mac within Bluetooth range. Apple will then automatically decide when to update the firmware. The issue with this is that if Apple just released a firmware update, it doesn't mean it will appear to you instantly. The same process is applicable to the AirPods as well. Considering how well Apple products generally integrate with the ecosystem, we're not sure why the company refuses to add a simple Update button, like with the Android app, and fix one of the most annoying issues AirPods users have.