The Beats App On Android Has A Major Feature Apple Desperately Needs To Bring To AirPods

If you own a pair of headphones from Beats, such as the latest Powerbeats Pro 2, and you have an Android phone, you're probably using the Beats app already. Apart from controlling the different functions on the earbuds, the app can also be used to update your headphones' firmware. When a firmware update is available, it appears on top of the app. From there, tap the Update button and follow the instructions. In a matter of minutes, your earbuds will be updated to the latest firmware version.

On the other hand, if you use the same Beats headphones with an iPhone, there's no straightforward update button or process. You need to put your earbuds inside the case and close the lid, connect the case to a power source, and keep your iPhone, iPad, or Mac within Bluetooth range. Apple will then automatically decide when to update the firmware. The issue with this is that if Apple just released a firmware update, it doesn't mean it will appear to you instantly. The same process is applicable to the AirPods as well. Considering how well Apple products generally integrate with the ecosystem, we're not sure why the company refuses to add a simple Update button, like with the Android app, and fix one of the most annoying issues AirPods users have.