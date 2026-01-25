This Overlooked Superman Prequel Series About The Downfall Of Krypton Deserved More Time

Fans might be nervous about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given its inconsistent success rate since "Avengers: Endgame" and before "Avengers: Doomsday" and its fair share of leaks. The truth is, MCU fans should count themselves lucky in comparison to how the DC Universe has been handled both on the big and small screen over the years.

The DCU might be in safer hands since James Gunn and Peter Safran became heads of DC Studios. But prior to that, there were plenty of misfires in theaters and on television that didn't end the way fans hoped. Besides the doomed iteration devised by Zack Snyder, shows like "Titans," "Doom Patrol," and uneven entries in the Arrowverse stalled the world of DC Comics from reaching where it needed to be. One show that dared to try something different by adding to the comic book universe's lore, however, was "Krypton."

Released on Syfy in 2018, the David S. Goyer-developed series is set 200 years before Kal-El was born on the planet of Krypton, which went kablooey and originated Superman. Without a Man of Steel to lead the story, the focus shifts to Seg-El, the grandfather of Kal-El (Clark Kent), played by Cameron Cuffe. Unfortunately, the show only spanned two seasons before being canceled in 2019, but that didn't stop it from serving as a platform for cast members who would later become stars and find success elsewhere, even in other areas of the DC Universe.